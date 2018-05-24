SearchCap: Yelp against Google, Guide to PPC out & Google Shopping Auctions
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Introducing Search Engine Land’s ‘Guide to PPC’
May 24, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Just getting started with paid search or need a refresher on what’s new and possible with ad creative, targeting, tracking and measurement? Check out our new PPC guide.
- Yelp-led group’s new video appeals to Google employees to advocate for internal change
May 24, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Video makes argument that Google is doing anti-competitive things in local search results.
- Enable attribution across all channels, platforms and devices
May 24, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
It’s no secret that legacy attribution solutions are limited. As consumer digital journeys become increasingly cross-platform and cross-channel, these attribution providers have largely failed to evolve and adapt. This white paper from Branch Metrics covers: An overview of web and app attribution as they have developed. The challenges faced by today’s web and app attribution. […]
- It’s time for local business to take voice search seriously
May 24, 2018 by Jamie Pitman
Pokémon Go and fidget spinners are fads, but voice search for a local business is not, says contributor Jamie Pitman. With new technologies like Google Duplex coming on, local business owners should optimize for voice search.
- The status of Google’s presence in Google Shopping Auctions
May 24, 2018 by Andy Taylor
Google has long been visible in these auctions, not only through Express but also Play and Store. Contributor Andy Taylor evaluates its presence and assesses how it’s changed over time.
- You need to be at SMX East. Registration is open!
May 23, 2018 by Search Engine Land
In the fast-paced, ever-changing industry of online marketing, looking ahead is an absolute necessity. Serious marketers like you are taking this time of the year to ask questions such as… Are we using the latest features in AdWords? Have we tested emergent platforms like voice search, artificial intelligence or multichannel tracking and attribution? What else […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- You need to be at SMX East. Registration is open!
- Twitter pilot would extend Promoted Tweets to publishers’ embedded Timelines
- Answers to email marketers’ niggling questions about GDPR
- Email: The oft-overlooked backbone of successful content marketing & SEO
- Yelp asks Europe to take new antitrust action against Google
- Facebook rolls out new Group features & launches pilot support program for admins
- Telaria launches ‘first complete video ad platform’ for OTT
- IAB Tech Lab releases a Data Transparency Framework
- How much is too much? Faceted navigation and SEO
- The importance of transparency and understanding risk in link building
- Google to join IAB Europe’s Transparency and Consent Framework
- How to get the most out of your purchase of ads on Amazon
- Report: Google Home beats Amazon Alexa in Q1 global device shipments
Search News From Around The Web:
- 11 Local SEO Myths Debunked Once and For All, cognitiveseo.com
- AdWords Life Events Targeting Is Here! Now What?, Clix Marketing PPC Blog
- Dwell Time: Why It May Matter More Than Ever For SEO, ignitevisibility.com
- Google Has A Bias Towards Scientific Truth In The Search Results, Search Engine Roundtable
- Grow Your PPC Revenue – AdWords Features and Experiments You Should Consider, Portent
- Here’s how Google could dodge a £3.2 billion privacy lawsuit, WIRED UK
- How to Master Meta Descriptions With the Google Snippet Trick, SuccessWorks
- Is Your Piece of Content a Linkable Asset? [QUIZ], Vertical Measures
- Why Googlebot Shows Fluctuations on Time Spent Downloading Page Report, The SEM Post
- A new look for Google Play Movies & TV on your Roku device, Google Blog
- SEO Linking: 50 Ways to Get Quality White Hat Backlinks, BruceClay.com
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.