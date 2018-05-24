Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Introducing Search Engine Land’s ‘Guide to PPC’

May 24, 2018 by Ginny Marvin Just getting started with paid search or need a refresher on what’s new and possible with ad creative, targeting, tracking and measurement? Check out our new PPC guide.

Yelp-led group’s new video appeals to Google employees to advocate for internal change

May 24, 2018 by Greg Sterling Video makes argument that Google is doing anti-competitive things in local search results.

Enable attribution across all channels, platforms and devices

May 24, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot It’s no secret that legacy attribution solutions are limited. As consumer digital journeys become increasingly cross-platform and cross-channel, these attribution providers have largely failed to evolve and adapt. This white paper from Branch Metrics covers: An overview of web and app attribution as they have developed. The challenges faced by today’s web and app attribution. […]

It’s time for local business to take voice search seriously

May 24, 2018 by Jamie Pitman Pokémon Go and fidget spinners are fads, but voice search for a local business is not, says contributor Jamie Pitman. With new technologies like Google Duplex coming on, local business owners should optimize for voice search.

The status of Google’s presence in Google Shopping Auctions

May 24, 2018 by Andy Taylor Google has long been visible in these auctions, not only through Express but also Play and Store. Contributor Andy Taylor evaluates its presence and assesses how it’s changed over time.