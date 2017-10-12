Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: ‘Yext for Food’, Google quality score & Local Ads
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Yext begins to verticalize local business listings syndication with ‘Yext for Food’
Oct 12, 2017 by Greg Sterling
Moves seek to provide enhanced data with more vertically specific attributes to various consumer search and discovery points.
- Markets with home service ads: Service-area businesses are coming back to the local results
Oct 12, 2017 by Joy Hawkins
There’s good news and there’s bad news in the local service-area business space. Contributor Joy Hawkins brings us up to date.
- Quality score in 2017: Should you care?
Oct 12, 2017 by Jacob Baadsgaard
Contributor Jacob Baadsgaard dispels the notion that a great quality score automatically leads to great conversion rates and suggests how to best prioritize your optimization efforts.
- Google locally focused ads poised to play important holiday season role for brick-and-mortar brands
Oct 12, 2017 by Andy Taylor
If 2016 trends are any indication, search ads aimed at driving offline traffic are likely to have a big impact this year. Contributor Andy Taylor explains how to take advantage of the opportunities.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Oculus looks to improve VR app discovery with content-based search
- ‘High-quality content’ tips from Google’s own style guides
- 4 ways to revamp your email creation process
- Facebook opens up Stories to Pages so that someone will use the feature
- YouTube location extensions & in-store visits measurement come out of beta
- Live from Facebook-owned Oculus’s annual VR conference: Day 2
- 4As, ANA & IAB push self-regulatory digital ads standards program
- The latest social media craze for marketers: Going offline
- 3 ways to leverage location this holiday season
- Brandwatch adds more content intelligence by buying BuzzSumo
- Qubit launches an Instagram-like, AI-powered product news feed for mobile<
- How marketers are wrestling with virtual reality’s adoption issue
- How Facebook is connecting its 2D social network with the VR version
- Updated for 2017! Enterprise Paid Media Campaign Management Platforms
Search News From Around The Web:
Industry
- Google just bought a podcast app cofounded by former Netflix executives, Business Insider
- Google to give $1 billion to nonprofits to help Americans get jobs in the new economy, USA Today
- What tech backlash? Google, Facebook still rank high in polls, Wired
SEO
- Closing a spider trap, fix crawl inefficiencies, Yoast
- The SEO Apprentice’s Toolbox: Gearing Up for Analysis, Distilled
Link Building
Local & Maps
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.