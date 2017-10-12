Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Yext begins to verticalize local business listings syndication with ‘Yext for Food’

Oct 12, 2017 by Greg Sterling Moves seek to provide enhanced data with more vertically specific attributes to various consumer search and discovery points.

Markets with home service ads: Service-area businesses are coming back to the local results

Oct 12, 2017 by Joy Hawkins There’s good news and there’s bad news in the local service-area business space. Contributor Joy Hawkins brings us up to date.

Quality score in 2017: Should you care?

Oct 12, 2017 by Jacob Baadsgaard Contributor Jacob Baadsgaard dispels the notion that a great quality score automatically leads to great conversion rates and suggests how to best prioritize your optimization efforts.