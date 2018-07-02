SearchCap: YouTube video ads, AI-driven call intelligence, link building & more
Debra Mastaler on July 2, 2018 at 4:29 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Internal links: Link building’s secret sauce
Jul 2, 2018 by Andrew Dennis
Contributor Andrew Dennis explains why you shouldn’t overlook internal links on your site: They leverage link equity from external links and direct organic visitors to important, converting pages.
- Is YouTube serving up more pre-roll & mid-roll video ads?
Jul 2, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
SEO consultant and podcast host Dan Shure spotted six total ads displayed during a 17-minute video.
- Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz, German philosopher, gets a Google doodle
Jul 1, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
A special Google logo honors an instrumental personality, mathematician and thinker in the future of computers on his 372nd birthday.
- How AI-driven call intelligence can close the online/offline data gap
Jun 29, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Consumers don’t think of their brand experiences as “online” or “offline.” They expect one consistent path to purchase no matter how they interact with you. With mobile search and voice interactions on the rise, it’s more important than ever to make phone calls a critical part of your data-driven marketing strategy.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Crowdsourcing your inventory: Outsource product and empower customers
Jul 2, 2018 by Rohit Gupta
Contributor Rohit Gupta explains how crowdsourcing inventory helps companies cut costs associated with product design while keeping customers engaged.
- Facebook alerts 800K users that people they’d blocked may have been unblocked the 1st week of June
Jul 2, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Facebook blames the unblocking glitch on a bug that lasted from May 29 to June 5. This is the second bug confirmed by Facebook in less than a month.
- Apps must now pass review process before getting access to Facebook’s Marketing API
Jul 2, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
In its latest updates to the app developer platform, Facebook is instituting new review processes for certain APIs, shutting down others.
- New Forrester report: ‘Speech analytics has found its voice with AI’
Jul 2, 2018 by Barry Levine
The firm’s first evaluative report on this space rates vendors who leverage AI to turn phone calls into action items, voice-of-customer results and marketing opportunities.
- California lawmakers approve highly contested new data privacy rules, staving off a November ballot initiative
Jul 2, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
The legislation echoes GDPR and affords consumers greater control of their personal data.
- Here’s how to use custom intent audiences in your GDN campaigns
Jun 29, 2018 by Grace Kaye
Contributor Grace Kaye walks through the process of creating custom intent audiences and offers tips for getting the most out of the capability.
Search News From Around The Web:
