SearchCap: Google Ads authentication, Amazon advertising tips & more
Debra Mastaler on August 6, 2018 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google Ads account admins can require multi-factor authentication for all users
Aug 6, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
The new feature gives account owners more control over the security of their Google Ads accounts.
- A look at the new Google Ads (AdWords) interface
Aug 6, 2018 by Jeff Baum
Contributor Jeff Baum looks at the benefits of the new Google Ads reporting and automation features.
- Ramp Up Your Amazon Ad Game: 5 tips for success
Aug 6, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Amazon has emerged as the primary purchase channel of the US consumer. Nearly two-thirds of US households have Amazon Prime, and a whopping 92 percent of people who begin their purchase journey on Amazon buy on Amazon.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- LiveRamp’s IdentityLink for TV is now offering addressable TV targeting through its first reseller – Adobe
Aug 6, 2018 by Barry Levine
The integration allows Adobe customers to upload their customer lists and get the matching cable subscriber IDs, for ad targeting through a cable service.
- 8 ways to leverage GDPR for your agency
Aug 6, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
The General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR, can be a pretty daunting concept for small and medium-sized businesses, including marketing agencies. But while GDPR may feel a little like red tape, the new laws are designed to help build trust with customers and provide a better user experience. And for marketers, that’s the end goal […]
- 3 attribution considerations for B2B lead generation
Aug 6, 2018 by Manny Rivas
Contributor Manny Rivas breaks down three attribution modeling concepts and discusses the paid credit metric to help marketers better understand their marketing campaigns.
- 3 free tools to comprehensively test page speed
Aug 6, 2018 by Marcus Miller
Contributor Marcus Miller outlines how to use 3 free tools that test page speed and work to turn your site into a lean, mean, speedy fighting machine.
- The ultimate guide to using Bing Webmaster Tools — Part 1
Aug 6, 2018 by Christi Olson
Contributor and Bing Chief Evangelist Christi Olson kicks off a multipart series on Bing webmaster tools. If you are new to Bing’s webmaster toolset, this detailed guide will get you started and on your way to better rankings on Bing.
- Reddit’s redesign is driving higher engagement rates, but will it deliver more advertisers?
Aug 6, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
The company’s VP of brand partnerships, Zubair Jandali, offers insight into Reddit’s first redesign in more than a decade.
