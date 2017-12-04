Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Don’t miss out: Your chance to lock in the lowest rate on a seat at SMX West expires next week! The West Coast’s largest search marketing conference is coming to San Jose, California, March 13-15, and we want you to join us for three days of actionable, cutting-edge search marketing tactics presented by the SEO and SEM experts you trust.

The search marketing profession is defined by change. We don’t need to tell you that. You live it every day. Tactics that work today are outdated next quarter. Platforms launch while others sunset. You’re bombarded by new products, technologies, algorithms and buzzwords. Pillars of the industry crumble in the blink of an eye.

Search marketers worth their salt embrace the chaos. They thrive on it. They know that in order to be the best versions of themselves, the smartest and most capable, they need to train. Regularly.

That’s why they attend SMX West. You should, too.

Act now to lock in our lowest rates on an All Access pass. You’ll save $400 off on-site rates, something you and your boss will appreciate.

Here’s a taste of what you will enjoy at SMX West:

Actionable content: 60+ expert-led sessions. The latest in SEO and SEM. You will walk away absolutely stocked with tips and tactics you can implement immediately. See the complete agenda here.

60+ expert-led sessions. The latest in SEO and SEM. You will walk away absolutely stocked with tips and tactics you can implement immediately. See the complete agenda here. Programmed by Search Engine Land: At SMX, you’ll get all of the Search Engine Land content you love — live — straight from our editors and hand-picked industry experts.

At SMX, you’ll get all of the Search Engine Land content you love — live — straight from our editors and hand-picked industry experts. In-depth training: Extend your SMX experience with a pre-conference, full-day workshop that includes in-depth training and invaluable industry networking.

Extend your SMX experience with a pre-conference, full-day workshop that includes in-depth training and invaluable industry networking. Something for everyone: Single-track conferences can be a snooze. We offer multiple tracks that run simultaneously to keep you constantly interested.

Single-track conferences can be a snooze. We offer multiple tracks that run simultaneously to keep you constantly interested. 100 percent white hat: We maintain the highest standards when it comes to the quality of speaker presentations. You’ll only learn tactics that are safe for your brand or clients.

The SMX experience goes beyond tactics. You’ll benefit from:

powerful connections: Dynamic networking events let you dive into intense conversations, share insights and ideas and establish friendships with your peers.

Dynamic networking events let you dive into intense conversations, share insights and ideas and establish friendships with your peers. respected brands: Esteemed boutique agencies and household names alike return to our Expo Hall and session rooms year after year because they know it’s worth it.

Esteemed boutique agencies and household names alike return to our Expo Hall and session rooms year after year because they know it’s worth it. safe environment: We proudly deliver a safe place for marketers to learn and share. And we are dedicated to providing a harassment-free experience for everyone.

We proudly deliver a safe place for marketers to learn and share. And we are dedicated to providing a harassment-free experience for everyone. diverse training: Session formats are carefully constructed to match each topic. At SMX, you’ll experience solo sessions, panels, roundtables, keynotes and Q&A clinics.

Session formats are carefully constructed to match each topic. At SMX, you’ll experience solo sessions, panels, roundtables, keynotes and Q&A clinics. Exceptional amenities: Full breakfasts and hot lunches, built-in recharge and refreshment breaks and complimentary WiFi are all included in your All Access pass.

Full breakfasts and hot lunches, built-in recharge and refreshment breaks and complimentary WiFi are all included in your All Access pass. 100 percent unbiased content: Our unbiased, vendor-agnostic content is designed to do one thing: Help you succeed. That’s our only agenda.

Coming to a conference is an investment. You put a lot in and deserve to get a lot out. Join us at SMX and walk away armed with fresh tactics, tips and techniques that can be immediately implemented to drive traffic, convert visitors and grow your business. We guarantee it.

P.S. Need to get the green light from management to attend? Check out our super-handy “Get Your Boss Onboard” guide to make the case with ease.

Opinions expressed in this article are those of the guest author and not necessarily Search Engine Land. Staff authors are listed here.