On Wednesday, January 30, Google Head of North America Global Partnerships Marco Lenoci will take you on a journey where search is evolving from people actively seeking information, products and services, to the “Age of Assistance” where smart internet connected devices will anticipate our needs and will be constantly on hand as personal concierges. You’ll get a glimpse of Google’s five year plan and gain meaningful insights into some crucial anticipated seismic shifts in marketing.

Then on Thursday, January 31 Microsoft Search Evangelist Christi Olson and Junaid Ahmed, Partner Group Engineering Manager for Microsoft Bing will lay out Microsoft’s vision for “The Quest For Intelligent Search.” You’ll hear about how AI is becoming a key driving force both in natural search and ads, and how as marketers you must anticipate and prepare for the inexorable move from keywords towards intent and audiences.

As the song says, the future of search marketing is going to be bright. In addition to visionary keynotes you’ll experience cutting-edge sessions with presentations from some of the most respected experts and thought leaders in the industry. It’s an experience you won’t want to miss.

