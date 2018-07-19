Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

SEMPO, a professional organization for the search marketing industry, has announced its new 2018-2020 board of directors. The board consists of 15 members who will be in office from June 26, 2018, through June 2020.

Here is the list of the new members of the board of directors:

Stephan Bajaio, Vice President of Professional Services, Conductor

Chris Boggs, Founder, Web Traffic Advisors, LLC

Michael Bonfils, Managing Director, SEM International

Mike Corak, Vice President, and General Manager, DAC Group

Marc Engelsman, Director, Strategy, and Analytics, Digital Brand Expressions

Mike Grehan, Chief Marketing Officer, Acronym Media Inc.

Mike Gullaksen, COO, iProspect

William Leake, CEO, Apogee Results

Mike Moran, President, Mike Moran Group

Corey Morris, Vice President of Marketing, Voltage

Luis Navarrete Gomez, Head of Global Search Marketing, LEGO

Christi Olson, Head of Evangelism, Microsoft

Cristie Reed, Digital Marketing Strategist, Thomson Reuters

Pablo Slough, Head of Global Education, Google Marketing Services

Tanya Wigmore, Chief Marketing Officer, Meticulosity, LLC

Additionally, Michael Xu of Beijing Gridsum Technology Co. was appointed to the newly created position of International Ambassador as we continue to expand our global reach.

“Once again, the newly elected board of directors brings together a mix of expertise from businesses of all sizes and specialties within the search and digital marketing industry. While search represents the lion’s share of digital marketing revenue, emerging mega marketplaces, such as Amazon, are driving new growth areas that search agencies — and eventually marketers — increasingly need to manage. Our 2018-2020 board members represent the deep understanding of these emerging areas, the diverse nature of the industry and the needs of members,” said SEMPO Chair Mike Grehan, chief marketing officer, Acronym Media Inc.