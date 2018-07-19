SEMPO announces new board of directors for 2018-2020
Here are the 15 new members of the board of directors for the search marketing organization.
SEMPO, a professional organization for the search marketing industry, has announced its new 2018-2020 board of directors. The board consists of 15 members who will be in office from June 26, 2018, through June 2020.
Here is the list of the new members of the board of directors:
- Stephan Bajaio, Vice President of Professional Services, Conductor
- Chris Boggs, Founder, Web Traffic Advisors, LLC
- Michael Bonfils, Managing Director, SEM International
- Mike Corak, Vice President, and General Manager, DAC Group
- Marc Engelsman, Director, Strategy, and Analytics, Digital Brand Expressions
- Mike Grehan, Chief Marketing Officer, Acronym Media Inc.
- Mike Gullaksen, COO, iProspect
- William Leake, CEO, Apogee Results
- Mike Moran, President, Mike Moran Group
- Corey Morris, Vice President of Marketing, Voltage
- Luis Navarrete Gomez, Head of Global Search Marketing, LEGO
- Christi Olson, Head of Evangelism, Microsoft
- Cristie Reed, Digital Marketing Strategist, Thomson Reuters
- Pablo Slough, Head of Global Education, Google Marketing Services
- Tanya Wigmore, Chief Marketing Officer, Meticulosity, LLC
Additionally, Michael Xu of Beijing Gridsum Technology Co. was appointed to the newly created position of International Ambassador as we continue to expand our global reach.
“Once again, the newly elected board of directors brings together a mix of expertise from businesses of all sizes and specialties within the search and digital marketing industry. While search represents the lion’s share of digital marketing revenue, emerging mega marketplaces, such as Amazon, are driving new growth areas that search agencies — and eventually marketers — increasingly need to manage. Our 2018-2020 board members represent the deep understanding of these emerging areas, the diverse nature of the industry and the needs of members,” said SEMPO Chair Mike Grehan, chief marketing officer, Acronym Media Inc.
