Thoughtful search marketing leaders are thinking even more than usual about their teams this time of year:

Are their skills up-to-date?

Are they motivated to do better work next year?

How do I reward the high-performing members while staying within next year’s budget?

Here’s how to check all of the objectives: Send your team to Search Marketing Expo – SMX® West in San Jose, January 30-31, 2019. Here are the benefits of attending as a group:

You'll all be on the same page. Successful marketing requires people with different skills and experiences to work together effectively. Common experiences and vocabulary unify teams so communication is frictionless.

Successful marketing requires people with different skills and experiences to work together effectively. Common experiences and vocabulary unify teams so communication is frictionless. Productivity will soar. Developing and rewarding high-performing team members is every manager’s responsibility. Recognizing accomplishments and investing in professional development motivates your team members.

Developing and rewarding high-performing team members is every manager's responsibility. Recognizing accomplishments and investing in professional development motivates your team members. Solutions are in reach. Fresh approaches are born of new experiences. Meeting others facing the challenges you face will unearth ideas you may never have considered.

You'll be ready to roll. Your team will learn the latest, most effective and brand-safe SEO and SEM tactics from leading experts in search marketing. Some you'll be implementing on conference WiFi from session rooms!

Absolutely loved the conference in San Jose this year! I loved that there were different classes that fit beginner, advanced, and all. The classes were very diverse and my team was able to go to classes that fit their specific interests. We came out of the conference with so many new ideas and tools! Thank you. – Renae Lindahl, Star Tribune

Teams take in more sessions, make more connections, AND unlock exclusive discounts of up to 20% off on-site rates. What are you waiting for? Register now by completing this group registration form and emailing it to registration@searchmarketingexpo.com. (Pro-tip… book before the New Year to spend any unused 2018 budget!)

We look forward to hosting you at SMX West!

Psst… Add an expert-led workshop to your team’s agenda for a truly immersive learning experience. These full-day training opportunities, held Friday, February 1, offer deep dives into SEO, AdWords, in-house marketing, and more.

