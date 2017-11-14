Voice search. AMP pages. Gap analysis. Algorithm updates. Local SEO.

SEO is constantly changing, and what worked well last year may not work at all now. With new technologies and new rules constantly evolving, it’s critical to stay on top of the latest developments. In this webinar, we’ll sit down with two of the industry’s top experts to examine what SEOs need to know about best practices for SEO in 2018.

Register today for “SEO in 2018: What’s hot, what’s not — a conversation with the experts,” produced by Digital Marketing Depot and sponsored by SMX.

Speakers:

Eric Enge is President and Founder of Stone Temple Consulting, which was name “Best Large SEO Agency of the Year” at the US Search Awards in 2016. Eric was named “Search Marketer of the Year” by Search Engine Land and “Search Personality of the Year” by the US Search Awards also in 2016. He is co-author of the book “The Art of SEO” and is a frequent speaker at industry conferences.

Marshall Simmonds, Founder of Define Media Group, has worked in search since 1997. He was Chief Search Strategist for About.com from 1999-2011 and spent 2005-2010 overseeing search strategy initiatives for the New York Times Company. As an industry leader, he has consulted with some of the biggest brands online, including Condé Nast, Vimeo, Oprah.com, AARP, ToysRUs, NHL.com, Hewlett-Packard, CBS, National Geographic and many others.

Opinions expressed in this article are those of the guest author and not necessarily Search Engine Land. Staff authors are listed here.