Last week, I shared with you the brand new SMX East agenda… a firehose of 70+ sessions covering all aspects of integrated search marketing: SEO, SEM, agency operations and management, local search marketing for multi-location brands, CRO, analytics, attribution, content, video, mobile, tools, and beyond.

But I know that for some of you… 70+ sessions (in two days?!) isn’t enough.

SMX Workshops were designed for over-achievers like you. These immersive training seminars, hosted by recognized industry experts, are the perfect way to kick off your week in NYC.

Join us on Tuesday, November 12 from 9:00am – 5:00pm for your choice of full-day, in-depth workshops including:

Advanced SEO Training

Spend a day with a master SEO and come away with cutting-edge SEO techniques – tackling RankBrain, voice search, AMP, featured snippets, and more – that can help raise your rankings and visibility in search engines. Learn more here.

Workshop Presenter: Bruce Clay

Advanced Google Ads Training

Even with all of the new marketing channels that have opened up over the years, Google Ads (formerly AdWords) is still the core of many companies’ interactive campaigns. If your PPC campaigns are not running efficiently, it can have a drastic impact on your bottom line. Join Brad Geddes for a full day of advanced Google Ads training and discussion that will teach you not only the best practices but also advanced concepts and strategies that are based on a decade of research and testing. Learn more here.

Workshop Presenter: Brad Geddes

Hardcore Technical SEO Tactics & Techniques

Do you deal with big SEO problems? Do you work in a large enterprise, or have a site with millions (or billions) of web pages? If so, the basic SEO training material is not what you’re looking for. You’re looking for the master class, the one that is loaded with advanced content. Topics include how to analyze and solve a variety of thorny technical SEO challenges, how to create and implement progressive web apps, PWAMPs, how to understand the impact of machine learning and AI on search. Learn more here.

Workshop Presenter: Eric Enge

In-House SEO Exchange

Join Jessica Bowman for a full-day of “open the kimono” knowledge sharing in the only event designed by in-house SEOs for in-house SEOs. Because attendees are all in-house SEOs, the walls come down and you get to talk to the people actually doing SEO at the big brands, build relationships, and share solutions that you would normally only hear behind closed doors. There is no other workshop with this level of sharing! Learn more here.

Workshop Presenter: Jessica Bowman

Content Marketing for SEO (new!)

Struggling to get your marketing team on board with why and how to do content marketing for SEO — in such a way that helps achieve organic growth? This workshop is for you. Speaker, author, and leading expert Michael Brenner will discuss the SEO context and business case for content marketing. He’ll walk you through a roadmap that any SEO expert can use to get their marketing teams on board to deliver the organic reach, engagement, and conversions clients demand. Learn more here.

Workshop Presenter: Michael Brenner

Video for Search Marketers (new!)

Video is dominating the content landscape, but because traditional video production is expensive, complicated, and slow, it’s often underutilized by many search marketers. Join marketing and video expert Michael Hoffman for a full-day workshop exploring the best practices and secret hacks for making video a powerful driver of both organic and paid search programs. You will also learn how to leverage new and lower-cost ways to produce video that you can use to quickly scale your video marketing campaigns. Learn more here.

Workshop Presenters: Michael Hoffman and Rami Atassi

Search Marketing Boot Camp

Search marketing can be overwhelming when you are just starting out. That’s why we created the Search Marketing Boot Camp — a one-day pre-conference experience set of sessions that will prepare you to implement traffic- and revenue-boosting search marketing techniques immediately. It’s perfect for those new to search marketing or needing a refresher! Learn more here.

This is your chance to learn from some of the smartest search marketers on the planet. Don’t miss out!

Ready to register?

There are two different ways to attend depending on your goals and budget:

All Access Pass + Workshop (best value!): You’ll unlock the complete SMX East experience, including all sessions, keynotes, networking, exhibitors, and amenities, plus your choice of workshop. Register now to save $900 off on-site rates!

You’ll unlock the complete SMX East experience, including all sessions, keynotes, networking, exhibitors, and amenities, plus your choice of workshop. Register now to save $900 off on-site rates! Workshop Only: Interested in just a workshop? Register now to save $450 off on-site rates. (Your pass transforms into an Expo+ pass once the workshop is over – that means you’ll access the complete Expo Hall, all market-defining vendors, select networking, refreshments, WiFi, and more.)

So — which workshop will you choose? Register now and I’ll see you in NYC!