Shopify Marketing, launched last year to enable merchants to set up marketing campaigns across various ads platforms, announced an integration with Microsoft Advertising this week.

Microsoft Advertising (formerly Bing Ads) powers search advertising on Bing, Yahoo and AOL as well as a network of partner sites.

Why we should care

Merchants now have the option to expand their reach across the Microsoft Search Network easily from within the Shopify platform. They can set up and manage their search campaigns and track results alongside their store management dashboards in Shopify.

Shopify already supports Google Smart Shopping campaigns, carousel and dynamic advertising on Facebook and Story Ads on Snapchat. Shopify Marketing aims to offer merchants an all-in-one sales and marketing platform.

Shopify is not alone in pursuing an all-inclusive sales and marketing hub approach to help merchants simplify workflows and entrench customers in the platform. BigCommerce has integrations with Amazon, Google Shopping, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest among others, for example.

Shopify is the first commerce platform to offer direct integration with Microsoft Advertising, however.

More on the news

To get started, “create campaign” inside Shopify Marketing and connect your Microsoft Advertising account to your store.

Microsoft Advertising claims 36% of the U.S. desktop search market, with over 116 million unique searchers in the U.S. monthly, including 53.3 million desktop searchers exclusive from Google.

In June, Shopify launched an inventory fulfillment network and supporting technologies aimed at helping smaller merchants compete with the likes of Amazon.