Moz and SinglePlatform have teamed up to help restaurants gain better visibility in search and across the web. Moz will help SinglePlatform enterprise clients (restaurant chains) with their SEO; SinglePlatform will help selected Moz customers gain broader distribution for their menu content across the internet.

SinglePlatform was acquired by ConstantContact in 2012, which was itself acquired by web hosting provider Endurance International in 2016 for $1.1 billion.

Search and mobile key for restaurants. According to Google’s conservative estimate, 30 percent of its mobile traffic carries a local intent. According to Josh Glantz, president of SinglePlatform, nearly 100 percent of internet consumers use search and “93 percent of consumers read online menus before visiting a restaurant.”

Glantz explained that SinglePlatform’s menu-content distribution network includes Google, Yelp, TripAdvisor, Yahoo, Bing, Zagat, Infatuation and Foursquare. Foursquare, in turn, re-syndicates the content to its own network of partners.

He also points out that “menu” distribution isn’t limited to restaurants. “It’s really any business that offers a list of services and pricing.” Spas, auto repair shops and salons are three example categories where SinglePlatform manages content.

Traffic is 60 percent mobile. Glantz told me that the majority of consumers are accessing SinglePlatform’s content via mobile. Internal data show the split being about 60 percent mobile, 40 percent on the desktop.

On a related note, I asked Glantz about smart speaker distribution and he said that right now they aren’t delivering menu information but he expects that to change over time. Currently, local data on Google Home or Alexa devices is largely limited to NAP content (name, address and phone number) with some reviews available.

Right now, the Moz-SinglePlatform partnership is focused on multi-location brands and franchises. However, Glantz said the partnership could move down market over time.

Why you should care. Rich content is a critical part of the local SEO story. Businesses that offer deeper and more complete information online are going to beat competitors with thinner or more limited content – both in terms of visibility and consumer response.