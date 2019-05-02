Google has introduced three new reports within the new Google Search Console: a new report for unparsable structured data and two new enhancement reports.

Unparsable structured data report. The unparsable structured data is a new report within Google Search Console that aggregates structured data syntax errors. It puts all the parsing issues, including structured data syntax errors, that specifically prevented Google from identifying the feature type. Google said “that is the reason these issues are aggregated here instead of the intended specific feature report.” Google added that you can use this report to see if Google was unable to parse any of the structured data you tried to add to your site.

You can access this report here and learn more about it in this help document.

Unparsable structured data screenshot. Here is what this report may look like:

Sitelinks Searchbox enhancement report. For those that use Sitelinks Searchbox markup, you may see a new report listed under the enhancement reports section to show you more details about the performance and/or errors around your Sitelinks Searchbox markup. The report will show you the trends of errors, warnings and valid items. You can even view each status issue individually by clicking the colored boxes above the bar chart. You can also review warnings and errors per page by clicking on a specific row below the bar chart.

Logo enhancement report. And if you are using Logo markup, Google may also add another new enhancement report to that section that show you more details about the performance and/or errors around your Logo markup. The report will show you the trends of errors, warnings and valid items. You can even view each status issue individually by clicking the colored boxes above the bar chart. You can also review warnings and errors per page by clicking on a specific row below the bar chart.

Enhancement report screenshot. Here is a screenshot of what these reports may look like:

Why we should care. Google Search Console helps webmasters, SEOs, developers and site owners discover issues with their web sites. With all these new reports, Google is giving us more data and information that helps us uncover issues that may be holding back our sites from performing better in search. You can use these reports to gain more insights into your site and thus help you gain more visibility in the search results.