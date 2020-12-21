6 events, actionable tactics, affordable for all marketers

December 21, 2020 (Edgartown, MA): Search Marketing Expo – SMX – the world’s largest search engine marketing conference series, announced it’s 2021 North American schedule, which features six topic-specific events. All will be offered online and at affordable rates, making cutting-edge search marketing education accessible to professionals at companies of all sizes.

“The pandemic has profoundly changed how search marketing professionals will learn the latest SEO and PPC strategies and tactics. Getting that training won’t require hours of planning, a week out of the office and an investment of thousands of dollars,” said Chris Elwell, CEO of SMX producer Third Door Media, Inc. “The online editions of SMX we produced in 2020 proved the viability of providing an outstanding educational experience that’s interactive and measurable,” Elwell added.

The lineup features six unique, 100%-virtual training opportunities priced between $99 and $249 — each with its own focus and target audience:

SMX Report – February 23: A one-day event focused on delivering proven strategies and tactics to measure and analyze search marketing success.

SMX Create – April 14: A one-day event that will empower marketers to create and distribute compelling content and ad copy.

SMX Advanced – June 15-16: An experts-only, two-day event designed for advanced marketers who want to take paid and organic campaigns to greater heights.

SMX Convert – August 17: A one-day event that trains marketers to effectively optimize paid search campaigns and leverage on-SERP elements for stronger conversions.

SMX Next – October 26-27: A two-day event featuring next-gen strategies, emerging tactics, and expert insights that will prepare search marketers for the future.

SMX Code – December 14: A one-day event where marketers can master emerging tactics in optimizing javascript, ad scripting, advanced analytics commands, and more.

All sessions are available for both live and on-demand viewing so attendees can balance their professional and personal lives with their commitment to continued training. Deep-dive workshops will be available during select events for an additional fee.

“SMX has always been about offering the best search marketing education for staying on top of this always evolving discipline,” said Henry Powderly, VP of content for Third Door Media. “With virtual events making it far easier for marketers to attend, we saw this as a great opportunity to offer more actionable intelligence to the community through targeted shows that go deep on concentrations like search analytics, content strategy, and code-based optimization.

“The pandemic economy has caused businesses to embrace the importance search in connecting with customers,” he said. “The Search Engine Land experts who program SMX see it as our mission to raise the skill set of all marketers who find themselves leaning on this essential channel.”

In addition to the aforementioned 2021 events, region-specific SMX events will be produced by Third Door Media’s European partner, Rising Media of Starnberg, Germany, in Germany, the UK, and France.

About Third Door Media and Search Marketing Expo – SMX

Third Door Media was founded in 2006 with the mission of empowering digital marketing professionals by providing trusted content and community services they need to be successful.

Third Door Media produces the global Search Marketing Expo – SMX® conference series. For over a decade, more than 100,000 search marketers from around the world have trusted SMX to deliver actionable tactics and expert-led training that drive awareness, traffic, leads, and revenue.

In addition, Third Door Media produces the MarTech® Conference series, which equips senior-level marketers with proven strategies, tactics, and technologies to overcome marketing and operations challenges, and is the publisher of Search Engine Land, Marketing Land, and MarTech Today.

“MarTech” and “SMX” are registered trademarks of Third Door Media, Inc.

For more information, please visit SearchMarketingExpo.com.

About The Author Lauren Donovan Lauren Donovan has worked in online marketing since 2006, specializing in content generation, organic social media, community management, real-time journalism, and holistic social befriending. She currently serves as the Content Marketing Manager at Third Door Media, parent company to Search Engine Land, Marketing Land, MarTech Today, SMX, and The MarTech Conference. Lauren Donovan has worked in online marketing since 2006, specializing in content generation, organic social media, community management, real-time journalism, and holistic social befriending. She currently serves as the Content Marketing Manager at Third Door Media, parent company to Search Engine Land, Marketing Land, MarTech Today, SMX, and The MarTech Conference.