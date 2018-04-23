Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Growing your marketing skills helps you design and deploy winning campaigns and keeps you at the top of your game. The best way to stay fresh is to train hard. An SMX Advanced workshop can help get you there.

Join us in Seattle on Monday, June 11, for a deep dive into one of six crucial disciplines: advanced SEO, AdWords, social advertising, mobile marketing, technical SEO or A/B testing.

SMX workshops offer a unique opportunity to train in an intimate, hands-on environment with the experts you trust. You’ll walk away with countless actionable insights and a true sense of solidarity with your fellow attendees. There’s no better way to kick-start your experience at SMX Advanced!

Choose one of six immersive workshops led by renowned digital experts:

Each full-day workshop includes breakfast, lunch, snacks, networking breaks and untold takeaways.

“This course will greatly enhance your ability to increase your search rankings which will result in greater search engine generated traffic. It is obviously so critical to learn this information and the specific details rather than just a topic discussion. A workshop to learn, not a lecture to listen to.” — Steve from San Luis Obispo, California, on Bruce Clay’s workshop My staff and I came away with a lot of very useful information. Having been a long time user, I thought I understood AdWords, Analytics and landing pages well. I wasn’t even close to the level of what I know now. I should have done this long ago. If the ideas running through my head were gears in a machine there would be smoke coming from them. Truly eye opening. — Jay Papineau, IT Manager, Northwest Clinical Research Center, on Brad Geddes’ workshop.

Register by May 12 for an All Access + Workshop combo pass and save a whopping $600 off on-site rates! Interested in only attending a workshop? Book your $995 Workshop pass by May 12 and save $200 off on-site rates.

If you’re planning to attend, it’s a no-brainer: Book now and save!

See you in Seattle!

Opinions expressed in this article are those of the guest author and not necessarily Search Engine Land. Staff authors are listed here.