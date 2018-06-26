Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

I don’t have to tell you that 2018 has been a busy year, with new technologies like voice search and a mobile-centric focus gaining a stronger foothold in the SEO world, not to mention the dramatic adaptations advertisers will need to embrace to succeed with what Google calls the “new AdWords experience.” Modern-day marketers must be well-versed in these areas if they want to accomplish their goals.

Attend Search Engine Land’s SMX® East October 24-25 in New York City to learn actionable SEO and SEM tactics from the experts who know them best. The agenda will be live soon and ready for you to explore.

Our freshly redesigned conference format packs an incredible amount of insights and expert knowledge into two intense and rewarding days. That means you’ll spend less time out of the office yet return loaded with fresh ideas and proven tactics to help move the needle.

Take a look at some of the sessions in store…

SEO

Optimizing Content For Voice Search & Virtual Assistants

A Google Insider’s Guide To The New Search Console, All About Penalties & More

How To Drive Inbound Links In The Age Of Content Skeptics

Leveraging The New Realities Of Local

SEM

Advanced Tactics for Display & Video Ads

Turning Your Data Into Compelling Stories

Driving Sales Outcomes From Facebook Ads

Perfect Your SEM Testing: How & Why To Evaluate

Ready to register?

Act now to take advantage of our new low rates. Don’t miss your final chance to train with the largest gathering of search marketers in 2018!

See you in the Big Apple!

Psst… Want to enhance your SMX experience? Add an immersive pre-conference workshop to your agenda!