Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

People in the local SEO community have consistently expressed interest in more local content at SMX events. SMX East addresses that with a new, dedicated local track, as well as several other sessions that will include local and mobile content.

Sessions cover ranking, presence management, GMB, reputation management, voice, the future of local search and tracking online-to-offline conversions. Additional SEO and SEM sessions will also feature locally-relevant topics and issues.

Here are the specific local (and voice) sessions, which will mostly be moderated by me and Barry Schwartz:

Ranking in Google Local and Maps

Local Presence Management for Multi-location Brands

Google My Business From A to Z

Managing Reviews On Multiple Local Platforms

Conversational Search and The Impact Of Voice On SEO

The State of Offline Conversion Tracking

Future-Now Local Search: Assistants, Voice, Maps and More

These sessions will be lead by local marketers and leading SEO practitioners — who can’t wait to spill their secrets. But wait, there’s more.

I’ve also been asked to organize a local marketer/SEO meet-up on November 13. This will be a chance for local SEOs and in-house marketers to come together, network and discuss important issues (and potentially rant). I’m also working on a surprise guest.

The sessions themselves will emphasize best practices and leading tactics for multi-location brands and enterprises. But the lessons and insights will equally apply to smaller businesses. The content will skew advanced, but there will be plenty of opportunities to engage with speakers and ask questions.

Not since SMX put on a dedicated local-mobile event more than a decade ago has there been this much local content at a single show. If you have questions or comments feel free to contact me.

We hope to see you there on November 13 – 14. Early bird pricing expires on August 24.

About The Author Greg Sterling Greg Sterling is a Contributing Editor at Search Engine Land. He researches and writes about the connections between digital and offline commerce. He is also VP of Strategy and Insights for the Local Search Association. Follow him on Greg Sterling is a Contributing Editor at Search Engine Land. He researches and writes about the connections between digital and offline commerce. He is also VP of Strategy and Insights for the Local Search Association. Follow him on Twitter or find him at Google+