SMX East: now with extra local
GMB, maps, reviews, voice and offline conversion tracking are all on the agenda.
People in the local SEO community have consistently expressed interest in more local content at SMX events. SMX East addresses that with a new, dedicated local track, as well as several other sessions that will include local and mobile content.
Sessions cover ranking, presence management, GMB, reputation management, voice, the future of local search and tracking online-to-offline conversions. Additional SEO and SEM sessions will also feature locally-relevant topics and issues.
Here are the specific local (and voice) sessions, which will mostly be moderated by me and Barry Schwartz:
- Ranking in Google Local and Maps
- Local Presence Management for Multi-location Brands
- Google My Business From A to Z
- Managing Reviews On Multiple Local Platforms
- Conversational Search and The Impact Of Voice On SEO
- The State of Offline Conversion Tracking
- Future-Now Local Search: Assistants, Voice, Maps and More
These sessions will be lead by local marketers and leading SEO practitioners — who can’t wait to spill their secrets. But wait, there’s more.
I’ve also been asked to organize a local marketer/SEO meet-up on November 13. This will be a chance for local SEOs and in-house marketers to come together, network and discuss important issues (and potentially rant). I’m also working on a surprise guest.
The sessions themselves will emphasize best practices and leading tactics for multi-location brands and enterprises. But the lessons and insights will equally apply to smaller businesses. The content will skew advanced, but there will be plenty of opportunities to engage with speakers and ask questions.
Not since SMX put on a dedicated local-mobile event more than a decade ago has there been this much local content at a single show. If you have questions or comments feel free to contact me.
We hope to see you there on November 13 – 14. Early bird pricing expires on August 24.
