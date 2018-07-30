Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Google’s new Search Console. Site speed as a ranking factor. Voice search. Mobile-first index. Search advertising testing. For more than a decade, hot topics like these have attracted marketers obsessed with SEO and SEM to New York City for SMX® East.

Now, it’s your turn: Join your search marketing community October 24-25 for intense training and powerful networking that will shape your career and drive your organization’s success and profitability.

Become a better marketer by learning from experts

The SMX East agenda is hand-crafted by the editorial and programming team at Search Engine Land. That means you’ll get 100 percent unbiased content assembled by some of the brightest minds in the field.

During our two-day program, you’ll gain access to actionable, potentially game-changing tactics from sessions that explore the latest technologies and trends.

Here are a few of the SEO sessions we’re really looking forward to…

A Google Insider’s Guide To The New Search Console, All About Penalties & More

Mobile-First & AMP Success

The Speed Update: Faster is Better for Everyone

Optimizing Content For Voice Search & Virtual Assistants

See all the SEO sessions.

And when it comes to SEM, these are must-attend…

Spending Less, Getting More: A Comprehensive Guide To SEM Targeting

Advanced Tactics For Display & Video Ads

Aligning Your Marketing With Your Customer’s Journey

Getting The Most Out Of Google Ads & Bing Ads Interfaces & Editors

See all the SEM sessions.

Want to see all the sessions in one place? Check out the complete agenda.

Lock in best rates before they’re gone

SMX East prices will never be lower than they are right now. Register for an All Access Pass through August 11 and pay just $1,295. That’s $450 in savings compared to on-site rates! You’ll unlock all of the conference sessions, keynotes, clinics, networking events and amenities, including hot meals, refreshment breaks, free WiFi and more.

For maximum value, upgrade to an All Access + Workshop combo pass and pay $2,095 — that’s over $750 in savings. You’ll get all of the core show benefits, plus your choice of a full-day hands-on workshop.

Book your ticket now, and get ready for an unbeatable conference experience. We guarantee it.

Psst… Attend SMX East with your crew to unlock special group rates and enjoy an unforgettable team-building opportunity.

