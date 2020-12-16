We’ve expanded our catalog of SMX events to six virtual learning experiences in 2021. The events will include our well-respected SMX Advanced event which will be held virtually for the first time this coming June and for the second year in a row, we’ll hold SMX Next focusing on next-generation strategies, tactics and technology. The other four events will serve to provide a deeper dive into critical topics such as measurement and reporting, creating compelling content, conversion strategies and coding in an SEO-friendly way.

Each event will provide attendees a choreographed learning journey designed to ensure marketers get the most out of search, whether they are responsible for organic, paid, or both.

If you have session and topic ideas that would fit into these learning journeys, please consider pitching a session for the following events which will take place in the first half of 2021:

SMX Report: February 23, 2021– proven strategies and tactics for measuring search marketing success

SMX Create: April 14, 2021– tactics for creating and distributing compelling content and ad copy

SMX Advanced: June 15-16, 2021—advance search topics only

Here are some tips to help get your pitch noticed.

Focus on current, timely topics

Include real-life examples and case studies

Suggest unique session formats

Focus on actionable tips and techniques

You can look for more information and tips for submitting session pitches on this page, or go directly to the pitch form here.

Please note, we have a new pitch form and process. When you first click on the pitch form you’ll need to create an account, wait for an email confirmation, and finally click on “Pitch A Session” to enter your specific session pitch details.

Got questions? You can reach me directly at kbushman@thirddoormedia.com.

About The Author Kathy Bushman