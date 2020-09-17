SMX is back and taking place online December 8-9. We’re planning a full editorial program focusing on what search marketers need to know now to be successful in the COVID and post-COVID era.

Things have changed over the past five months and will continue to do so. With limited ad budgets, every dollar counts and efficiency is at a premium. Organic reach is more important and cost-effective than ever, and yet, major changes to how Google presents site content and information puts findability at risk.

Are you ready to share your expertise? We’re looking for speakers who can present real-life case studies and actionable ideas that search marketers can put to use immediately to overcome the challenges of this new reality.

General program topics include:

Organic: ranking and algorithm-based issues, on-SERP SEO, content and experience/architecture.

ranking and algorithm-based issues, on-SERP SEO, content and experience/architecture. Paid: SEM campaign strategy and execution in the automation age, advanced PPC analytics, paid social media and digital commerce.

SEM campaign strategy and execution in the automation age, advanced PPC analytics, paid social media and digital commerce. Technical: advanced javascript tactics, mobile optimization, natural language processing, AI and the developer approach to SEO.

Here are a few tips for submitting a compelling session proposal:

Present an original idea and/or unique session format.

Include details about what attendees will be able to do better or different as a result of attending your session.

Keep in mind that the attendee is your student and you are responsible for teaching them something that will serve them well in their job/career.

Include a case study but more importantly tell me how it applies to other companies and other industries.

Be realistic about what you can present in the time allotted. You can’t cover everything about your topic. Going more in-depth on a narrow topic is often more valuable to the attendee.

Provide tangible takeaways and a plan of action.

Jump over to this page for more details on how to submit a session idea, or directly to this page to create your profile and submit a session proposal. If you’d rather leave the speaking to others but don’t want to miss out on all the great search knowledge, you can register for the event here.

We look forward to reading your proposal and seeing you at the event!