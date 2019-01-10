Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Search Engine Land’s SMX® Munich, the go-to event for search marketers in Europe, returns to Munich April 2-3 2019. The agenda, featuring more than 50 world-class speakers, teaches you actionable search marketing tactics you can implement immediately to drive more awareness, traffic and conversions. If you work in SEO, SEM, content marketing, social media or any other customer-facing activity, you can’t afford to miss it!

SMX Munich features three tracks of expert-led sessions in both German and English that cover:

Search marketing topics including search advertising (PPC/SEM), SEO, technical SEO, analytics and more.

Proven actionable tactics you can use immediately to improve your campaigns.

All experience levels, from beginner to advanced.

Speakers include Florian Eckert, Manager Digital McDonald’s Germany; Rand Fishkin, Founder of SparkToro; John Müller, Webmaster Trends Analyst for Google; Purna Virji, Senior Engagement Manager, Microsoft; Luis Navarrete Gómez, Head of Global Search Marketing for Lego, and dozens more.

Want to know more? Check out the SMX Munich agenda today!