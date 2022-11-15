SMX Next kicks off at 11 a.m. ET today, so in about an hour, and we start with an exclusive keynote where I have the honor of interviewing Hyung-Jin Kim, the VP of Google Search. Kim has been with Google for 20 years and he leads the search ranking team.

In this keynote, my goal was for you to understand why Google Search works the way it does, to get into the mindset of Google ranking engineers, and also to understand where Google is going in the future.

This keynote covers:

Where you learn about Kim, both professionally and personally

Why Google Search does what it does

How to get into the mindset of a Google search-ranking engineer

Search quality and search spam

The importance of math and metrics for Google Search

Some algorithm updates, some you have never heard of before

The role of artificial intelligence and neural networks in Google Search

Why Google releases algorithmic updates to Google Search

How Google sees its relationship with the SEO industry

Advice from Google on surviving future Google updates

The importance of Google’s quality raters guidelines, E-A-T and YMYL

What is coming next from Google Search

Grab your free pass now and join us online for this exclusive keynote with Hyung-Jin Kim, the VP of Google Search.

About The Author Barry Schwartz Barry Schwartz a Contributing Editor to Search Engine Land and a member of the programming team for SMX events. He owns Barry Schwartz a Contributing Editor to Search Engine Land and a member of the programming team for SMX events. He owns RustyBrick , a NY based web consulting firm. He also runs Search Engine Roundtable , a popular search blog on very advanced SEM topics. Barry can be followed on Twitter here