SMX Next Day 1 kicks off today with Google VP of Search H.J. Kim
We get into the mindset of the people who write the Google Search ranking algorithms.
Barry Schwartz on November 15, 2022 at 10:00 am | Reading time: 2 minutes
SMX Next kicks off at 11 a.m. ET today, so in about an hour, and we start with an exclusive keynote where I have the honor of interviewing Hyung-Jin Kim, the VP of Google Search. Kim has been with Google for 20 years and he leads the search ranking team.
In this keynote, my goal was for you to understand why Google Search works the way it does, to get into the mindset of Google ranking engineers, and also to understand where Google is going in the future.
This keynote covers:
- Where you learn about Kim, both professionally and personally
- Why Google Search does what it does
- How to get into the mindset of a Google search-ranking engineer
- Search quality and search spam
- The importance of math and metrics for Google Search
- Some algorithm updates, some you have never heard of before
- The role of artificial intelligence and neural networks in Google Search
- Why Google releases algorithmic updates to Google Search
- How Google sees its relationship with the SEO industry
- Advice from Google on surviving future Google updates
- The importance of Google’s quality raters guidelines, E-A-T and YMYL
- What is coming next from Google Search
Grab your free pass now and join us online for this exclusive keynote with Hyung-Jin Kim, the VP of Google Search.
