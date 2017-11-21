Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Hungry for the latest in search marketing? Feed your obsession with SEO and SEM with actionable, proven tactics served up at Search Engine Land’s SMX West March 13-15, 2018, in San Jose, California.

Our three-day action-packed agenda is brimming with 50+ sessions led by SEO, paid advertising and retail experts — designed to provide you with the insights needed to transform your campaigns into marketing masterpieces. You’ll learn how to make your advertising more effective, track conversions across channels, boost your site’s search engine optimization and accurately leverage analytics and social media, plus much, much more.

SMX West agenda preview:

Here’s a quick preview of our most anticipated sessions…

SEO Ranking Factors In 2018: What’s Important, What’s Not

Optimizing Content For Voice Search & Virtual Assistants

Solving SEO Issues In A World Of Constant Change

The Art & Science Of Crafting Successful Ads

Perfect Your SEM Testing: How & Why To Evaluate Everything

Faster & Smarter: Moving From Manual to Automated SEM Campaign Management

Your Mission: Increase Sales, Cut Costs, Maximize Profits

Winning More Customers With E-commerce Offer Testing

Maximizing E-commerce Revenue with Search Advertising

View the complete agenda here.

SMX West goes beyond educational sessions. You’ll gain access to inspirational keynotes, both structured and unstructured networking opportunities, a packed Expo Hall, delicious meals, complimentary WiFi, built-in recharge and refreshment breaks, plus a handy event mobile app to help you maximize your SMX experience.

Satisfaction guaranteed.

We guarantee SMX West is an investment that’s well worth your time and money.

Past attendees rave about their experience:

“The content is always solid. And the direct interaction with speakers and brands makes getting the worth out of the visit very easy.”

– Joe Martinez, Granular

Lock in lowest rates now!

Like what you see? Secure your SMX West pass now and enjoy Super Early Bird rates — the lowest rates we’ll offer. Registering today for an All Access Pass means you’ll save $400 compared to on-site rates. Your pass will unlock full access to expert tactics, quality content and top amenities, all housed in a conveniently located and exceptional venue — the elements that make SMX West an exceptional conference. Register now!

See you in San Jose!

P.S. Make it an easy decision for your manager to send you to SMX West with our handy “Get Your Boss On Board” guide!

Opinions expressed in this article are those of the guest author and not necessarily Search Engine Land. Staff authors are listed here.