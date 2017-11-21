Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
The SMX West agenda is now live! See the SEO, SEM & Retail sessions in store for 2018
Choose from more than 50 sessions, keynotes and clinics to customize your perfect conference experience
Hungry for the latest in search marketing? Feed your obsession with SEO and SEM with actionable, proven tactics served up at Search Engine Land’s SMX West March 13-15, 2018, in San Jose, California.
Our three-day action-packed agenda is brimming with 50+ sessions led by SEO, paid advertising and retail experts — designed to provide you with the insights needed to transform your campaigns into marketing masterpieces. You’ll learn how to make your advertising more effective, track conversions across channels, boost your site’s search engine optimization and accurately leverage analytics and social media, plus much, much more.
SMX West agenda preview:
Here’s a quick preview of our most anticipated sessions…
SEO:
- SEO Ranking Factors In 2018: What’s Important, What’s Not
- Optimizing Content For Voice Search & Virtual Assistants
- Solving SEO Issues In A World Of Constant Change
Paid Advertising:
- The Art & Science Of Crafting Successful Ads
- Perfect Your SEM Testing: How & Why To Evaluate Everything
- Faster & Smarter: Moving From Manual to Automated SEM Campaign Management
Retail Search Marketing:
- Your Mission: Increase Sales, Cut Costs, Maximize Profits
- Winning More Customers With E-commerce Offer Testing
- Maximizing E-commerce Revenue with Search Advertising
View the complete agenda here.
SMX West goes beyond educational sessions. You’ll gain access to inspirational keynotes, both structured and unstructured networking opportunities, a packed Expo Hall, delicious meals, complimentary WiFi, built-in recharge and refreshment breaks, plus a handy event mobile app to help you maximize your SMX experience.
Satisfaction guaranteed.
We guarantee SMX West is an investment that’s well worth your time and money.
Past attendees rave about their experience:
“The content is always solid. And the direct interaction with speakers and brands makes getting the worth out of the visit very easy.”
– Joe Martinez, Granular
Lock in lowest rates now!
Like what you see? Secure your SMX West pass now and enjoy Super Early Bird rates — the lowest rates we’ll offer. Registering today for an All Access Pass means you’ll save $400 compared to on-site rates. Your pass will unlock full access to expert tactics, quality content and top amenities, all housed in a conveniently located and exceptional venue — the elements that make SMX West an exceptional conference. Register now!
See you in San Jose!
P.S. Make it an easy decision for your manager to send you to SMX West with our handy “Get Your Boss On Board” guide!
