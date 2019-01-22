Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Generate leads, drive sales, and achieve your traffic goals with proven SEO and SEM tactics from 40+ search marketing experts. Attend SMX® West, January 30-31 in San Jose!

Book your pass by January 29 to save up to $300 off on-site rates!

Join us to:

Discover how to create high-performing campaigns that boost awareness, traffic, and conversions with actionable tactics from 25+ expert-led sessions. See the search marketing agenda.

Learn directly from market-defining vendors how to maximize conversions, amp up your content marketing, and more. See the SEO and SEM companies exhibiting.

Connect with like-minded marketers, exchange ideas and experiences with your peers, meet prospective clients, partners, even future talent. See all of the networking events on tap.

You’ll enjoy complete breakfasts, hot lunches, and delicious refreshments, and stay productive with free WiFi throughout the conference space.

Read what past attendees have to say about SMX…

“Lots of ah-ha moments for me and everything has clicked into place when it comes to SEO. Thank you and I look forward to coming back next year!” – Charlyn Caneba, Synchrony Financial/CareCredit “I loved that there were different classes that fit beginner, advanced, and all. The classes were very diverse and my team was able to go to classes that fit their specific interests. We came out of the conference with so many new ideas and tools!“. – Renae Lindahl, Star Tribune

Read more testimonials.

Choose your ideal pass

Pick the pass that suits your goals and budget:

All Access: The complete SMX experience — all sessions, keynotes, clinics, networking events, and amenities. Book before January 30 and save $150 off on-site rates!

The complete SMX experience — all sessions, keynotes, clinics, networking events, and amenities. Book before January 30 and save $150 off on-site rates! All Access + Workshop (best value!) : Maximize your learning with a full-day post-conference workshop. Book before January 30 and save $300 off on-site rates!

Maximize your learning with a full-day post-conference workshop. Book before January 30 and save $300 off on-site rates! Networking: Perfect if you’re on a tight budget. Unlock sponsored sessions, networking, WiFi — even hot meals and refreshments — all for just $499 ($100 off on-site rates!).

See you in San Jose!

We guarantee you’ll walk away with at least one actionable tactic that can help bring your search marketing to a new level of success in 2019.

Opinions expressed in this article are those of the guest author and not necessarily Search Engine Land. Staff authors are listed here.