It seems like just yesterday we were kicking off SMX West, and now the show has come to a close! But dry those tears — the best moments of SMX live on in this incredible roundup of #SMXInsights shared over the past four days:

Whether you missed out on attending or want to revisit some of your favorite takeaways, this deck is yours to enjoy. Bookmark it for the future, share it with your social circles and return to it again and again whenever you’re craving some fresh SEO and SEM inspiration.

“Create content for every stage of the journey. 80% of the content is 'I want to know' [think FAQs]… via @BenuAggarwal #smx #smxinsights pic.twitter.com/exDe6xos0O — Alex Ludwig (@imnotanattorney) March 14, 2018

“Voice search today has an error rate of only 6.3% – the same a human translator. Your customers are asking questions – answer them clearly for the sake of your organic strategy!”#SMXInsights #seo@EntrataSoftware pic.twitter.com/lAtQvbMIge — Diogo Ordacowski (@ordacowski) March 13, 2018

Google is here to make sure we’re paying attention 🍩 #SMXwest the sugar rush of #SMXInsights is about to hit 😋 pic.twitter.com/uTW9eZFW3L — Holly Miller (@millertime_baby) March 13, 2018

“Technology is only as good as the humans who train it” #SMXInsights pic.twitter.com/gdHzybfTSD — Sipra Roy (@SipraRoy) March 13, 2018

