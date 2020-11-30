Snapchat puts the “Spotlight” on top Snaps, will pay creators

Snapchat has launched Spotlight to feature the best Snaps in a new feed aimed squarely at countering rival TikTok. Creators whose videos are selected can “earn a share of more than $1 million that we’re distributing to creators every day!,” said the company.

Creators can submit their videos to Spotlight. They must be at least 16 years old to be eligible for revenue sharing. Spotlight is first rolling out in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, and France.

Why we care. Spotlight’s launch came as TikTok announced Charli D’amelio became the first creator to gain 100 million followers on the platform. Unlike TikTok, creator discovery has never been an integral feature of Snapchat. Spotlight presents a big shift in Snapchat’s approach. Spotlight has a very TikTok feel, with the ability to swipe up through videos in the feed. Paying users to make and promote their content on the app could help Snapchat attract and keep creators investing their time on the platform rather.

Facebook partners with BBB on retail ads policing

Facebook has established a new partnership with the Better Business Bureau National Programs’ National Advertising Division (NAD), the investigative division tasked with addressing disputes regarding truth and accuracy in advertising. NAD will now be able “to directly share with Facebook the outcomes of cases related to specific ad campaigns faster.”

The BBB and Facebook have also launched a “Shop Safe, Shop Smart” campaign that will run through December on Facebook, Instagram and other social media channels. The campaign is aimed at helping consumers spot, avoid and report online scams.

Why we care. Trust and safety will be particularly crucial for Facebook to continue to grow its social commerce business. The NAD agreement should help bolster Facebook’s efforts to police advertising on its platforms. “This will allow our enforcement teams to take action on ads reported to us that violate our policies, while helping to encourage more ethical practices among advertisers and across the digital advertising industry.

Snapchat launches ad campaign for its TikTok rival Spotlight

Along with the announcement last week, Snapchat began promoting its new Spotlight feed on Twitter. Aimed squarely at TikTok, Snapchat’s Spotlight promoted posts highlight the curation of “the best of Snapchat” for users and the potential monetary reward for creators whose videos are chosen. TikTok also is no stranger to advertising on Twitter.

Why we care. Snapchat is investing heavily in Spotlight to draw creator and user engagement in the face of TikTok’s rapid growth. The strategy is to pay creators whose Spotlight videos catch on. Any user can submit videos for Spotlight consideration, regardless of following, for a chance at a share of the $1 million daily lottery.