You read that right: Rand Fishkin returns to the SMX stage in New York City this November! Don’t miss your chance to see the consummate advocate for search marketers deliver his opening keynote, Google: From Everyone’s Search Engine to Everyone’s Competitor.

Here’s your exclusive sneak peek, straight from Rand himself…

In years past, Google has been the largest driver of traffic to almost every web-based business in existence. Today, that’s still true, but a strange new trend is rearing its head — Google’s becoming your primary competitor. From travel to sports, reference to news, and answers on every topic, the search giant is working harder than ever to keep searchers on Google rather than sending them to your sites. In this presentation, I’ll show, via clickstream data from 10s of millions of devices, how the landscape of the web is shifting, and how to compete against Google in a game they control.

Rand’s keynote will tackle important topics, like:

Where search opportunity broadly sits for paid and organic

How to benefit from zero-click searches and Google’s bias to instant answers

Where and how influence and traffic can be garnered from other sources, including social networks, podcasts, video, apps, and the still-powerful long tail of the web

Whether, how, and how much voice search (and voice answers) are cannibalizing opportunity

What other trends are on the rise in search and search marketing

Tactics for on-SERP SEO and branded search creation

This is just one of more than 70 sessions coming to SMX East November 13-14 in NYC, covering all aspects of a comprehensive search marketing program: SEO, SEM, CRO, analytics, social, local, tools, and beyond. Saddle up for an educational journey that will help you connect what you learn to how you execute back at the office — expanding your knowledge in a deeper, more meaningful way.

