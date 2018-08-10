The white paper or webinar content described below has been produced by one of our sponsors.

BrandMuscle’s ‘State of Local Marketing Report’ analyzes key trends that impact marketing leaders, serving as a yearly barometer of wins and opportunities in local marketing. The 2018 report:

Includes insights based on 2,700+ survey responses from local business partners

Analyzes 150K+ data points on local and channel marketing and hundreds of millions of dollars of co-op/MDF and local marketing investments made by national brands since 2011

Introduces the concept of precision marketing and the impact it will have on brands

Examines how brands and their local business partners can effectively scale and maximize their marketing spend, ensuring they do not waste a dollar

The data in this report will reveal how to effectively scale your marketing spend and challenge you to think differently about the application of your data and insights. Download your copy at Digital Marketing Depot.