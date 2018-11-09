The white paper or webinar content described below has been produced by one of our sponsors.

Join our experts from Epsilon as we share four critical steps to improve multichannel marketing execution. From CRMs to CDPs, we’ll explain the differences between technologies, discuss the use cases for each and offer tips for optimization. We’ll provide a must-have checklist that will help you prioritize, centralize, measure and evolve your data to move the needle further with customers.

Trying to better manage and act upon first-, second-, and third-party data? Still figuring out how to build out a truly multichannel campaign?

Attend this webinar and learn how to:

Identify unknown visitors to uncover what you already know about them.

Align your organization to eliminate data silos.

Choose the right technology tools for your data needs.

Register today for “Step Up Your Multichannel Marketing Game produced by Digital Marketing Depot and sponsored by Epsilon.