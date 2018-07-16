Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Stone Temple Consulting, the Boston-based SEM firm managed by Eric Enge, has agreed to be acquired by St. Louis-based Perficient. Perficient is a digital consulting firm with revenues of upwards of $480 million based on 2016 data. Stone Temple Consulting has $9 million annual revenue, according to the press release issued at the time of this announcement. Perficient is a publicly traded company on NASDAQ.

Terms of the deal have not been disclosed. Perficient said in the announcement that it expects the acquisition to be accretive to (increase its) earnings per share immediately.

Many of you know Eric Enge. He is a contributor here on Search Engine Land, and he won the 2016 US Search Personality of the Year through the US Search Awards and 2016 Search Marketer of the Year through our very own Search Engine Land Awards.

“I’m truly excited for us to join Perficient, and to continue with providing the same services that Stone Temple historically provided. What we provide to our clients won’t change, except that it can become broader and deeper as a result of being a part of this new team,” Eric told Search Engine Land about this deal.

“We are excited to continue to strengthen our digital capabilities with the strategic acquisition of Stone Temple,” said Jeffrey Davis, Perficient’s chairman and CEO. “Stone Temple’s capabilities are highly complementary to those of our award-winning digital agency, Perficient Digital. Stone Temple’s reputation for delivering excellent search engine optimization and content marketing solutions, customer-centric mentality, and solid client roster ensures a strong cultural fit and compelling opportunities for accelerated growth moving forward.”

Perficient says the acquisition will deepen its digital marketing, content marketing, search engine optimization marketing and content services and Stone Temple’s roughly 60 employees will give the company a stronger Northeast US presence. Eric Enge will assume a “key leadership” role at Perficient.