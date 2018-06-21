Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Today officially kicks off the summer season in the Northern Hemisphere, while it is the first day of winter in the Southern Hemisphere. To mark the day, Google has two different doodles, a summer solstice and a winter solstice doodle. Both doodles have a similar theme, taking place in a body of water that looks like a small pond.

The summer solstice doodle has a boy relaxing in a pond with a fish and a frog nearby. Google has animated the doodle. Here is the animated version:

The winter solstice doodle has a boy on a frozen lake playing with a snowflake, when something pops out from under the ice. Google has animated the doodle. Here is the animated version: