Support for SpecialAnnouncement schema is coming to Google search
Support is still in development, but site owners can add the SpecialAnnouncement data type in advance.
Google search will adopt the
SpecialAnnouncement structured data type, the company announced Tuesday. Although support is still in development, Google has published guidelines for using it on COVID-19-related announcements and site owners can already begin marking up their content with it. At the time of publishing, Google did not announce a specific rollout date for the data type in search results.
Why we care
The
SpecialAnnouncement data type can be applied to information from government and health organizations, schools and other entities that publish urgent updates.
Marking up your special announcements can help keep users informed about event and quarantine updates, travel restrictions, school and public transportation closures, shelter-in-place orders, new drive-through coronavirus testing center openings and more, right from the search results page.
More on the news
- Google’s Structured Data Testing Tool is currently showing errors for the
announcementLocationproperty. “This is because the property is new to Schema.org,” Google’s guidelines on the new data type reads. “You can disregard the error, and refer to the documentation for the most up to date set of requirements until we update the tool.”
- Schema.org introduced the
SpecialAnnouncementdata type in version 7.0 of its guidelines, released on March 16, with the coronavirus pandemic in mind. The
CovidTestingFacilitydata type and
eventAttendanceModeproperty were also introduced at the same time.
- Bing adopted the
SpecialAnnouncementdata type on March 23.
More about marketing in the time of the coronavirus
- Google creates best practices guides & support for health organizations around COVID-19
- Desktop search is rising amid the work-from-home surge
- Google My Business: When should you use 'special hours' vs. 'temporarily closed'?
- Live with Search Engine Land: Local SEOs talk 'buggy' Google My Business, COVID-19
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.