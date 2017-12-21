Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Did you switch up your holiday digital marketing strategies in 2017? Maybe extend your search ad campaigns? Or sell on more marketplaces? If so, we want to know about it.

Please take five minutes to complete the SMX survey exploring what digital marketing strategies were put in place by search marketers this holiday retail season — the 2017 Holiday Retail Survey.

Responses are kept anonymous, and the data gathered from the survey results will be shared during the Holiday Retail Search Strategies webcast on January 18, featuring panelists Brad Geddes, the co-founder of Adalysis, Marketing Land associate editor Ginny Marvin, Elite SEM’s Aaron Levy and CommerceHub’s Elizabeth Marsten.

Completing the survey will help add to the conversation around this season’s best search marketing strategies and whether strategy shifts were advantageous. Also, survey participants are entered for a chance to win a copy of Brad Geddes’ “Advanced Google Adwords” search marketing guide.

Everyone is invited to register for the January 18 webcast and listen in as the panel digs into the survey results and discusses the search marketing strategies that paid off this year, and what marketers may look to change during next year’s holiday season.

Take the 2017 Holiday Retail Survey.

Register for the Holiday Retail Search Strategies webcast on January 18.

[This article first appeared on Marketing Land.]