For over a decade, veteran search marketers like you have come to SMX® Advanced for two days of fast-paced, no-holds-barred sessions and keynotes — and invaluable networking with seriously smart people.

But for some, that just isn’t enough.

That’s why we offer immersive pre-conference workshops hosted by recognized experts in SEO, PPC, and social media marketing. They’re the perfect way to kick off an unparalleled training experience.

Join us in Seattle Monday, June 3 for experts-only training on search and digital marketing:

Advanced SEO Training

Spend a day with a master SEO and come away with cutting-edge SEO techniques – tackling RankBrain, voice search, AMP, featured snippets, and more – that can help raise your rankings and visibility in search engines. Workshop Presenter: Bruce Clay, President, Bruce Clay, Inc. Learn more!

Advanced AdWords Training

Even with all of the new marketing channels that have opened up over the years, AdWords is still the core of many companies’ interactive campaigns. If your PPC campaigns are not running efficiently, it can have a drastic impact on your bottom line. Join Brad for a full day of advanced Google AdWords training and discussion that will teach you not only the best practices but also advanced concepts and strategies that are based on a decade of research and testing. Workshop Presenter: Brad Geddes, Founder, AdAlysis. Learn more!

Hardcore Technical SEO Tactics & Techniques

Do you deal with big SEO problems? Do you work in a large enterprise, or have a site with millions (or billions) of web pages? If so, the basic SEO training material is not what you’re looking for. You’re looking for the master class, the one that is loaded with advanced content. Topics include how to analyze and solve a variety of thorny technical SEO challenges, how to create and implement progressive web apps, PWAMPs, how to understand the impact of machine learning and AI on search. Workshop Presenter: Eric Enge, General Manager, Perficient Digital. Learn more!

In-House SEO Exchange

Join Jessica for a full-day of “open the kimono” knowledge sharing in the only event designed by in-house SEOs for in-house SEOs. Because attendees are all in-house SEOs, the walls come down and you get to talk to the people actually doing SEO at the big brands, build relationships, and share solutions that you would normally only hear behind closed doors. There is no other workshop with this level of sharing! Workshop Presenter: Jessica Bowman, Founder, SEOinhouse.com. Learn more!

Leveraging Search & Social For Maximum ROI

This full-day, intensive, hands-on workshop is all about using paid social to drive revenue while working with the rest of the integrated marketing stack (search, organic social, PR, Influencer, etc.). Your instructors, paid media veterans Marty and Susan, are ready to share a bag of tricks mined from the real world case studies and campaigns. Workshop Presenters: Marty Weintraub, Founder, aimClear, and Susan Wenograd, Facebook Ads Consultant. Learn more!

This is your chance to learn from some of the smartest search marketers on the planet in an intimate, hands-on environment.

Choose Your Ideal Pass

There are two different ways you can join us depending on your goals and budget:

All Access Pass + Workshop (best value!) : You’ll unlock the complete SMX Advanced experience, including all sessions, keynotes, networking, exhibitors, and amenities, plus your choice of workshop. Register by April 27 to save $600 off on-site rates!

You’ll unlock the complete SMX Advanced experience, including all sessions, keynotes, networking, exhibitors, and amenities, plus your choice of workshop. Register by April 27 to save $600 off on-site rates! Workshop Only: Interested in just a workshop? Register by April 27 to save $300 off on-site rates.

Psst… Have you heard about our special group rates? Attend with your crew for a unique team-building experience AND enjoy special discounts when you register.

