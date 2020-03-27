Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape. See terms.

The massive disruption of COVID-19 is forcing many of us to pivot and rethink everything we do. And right now, everyone in our community needs fresh ideas on how to manage every aspect of this overwhelming situation.

That’s where you come in. We’re looking for tips on how to work through the varied challenges so we can learn from each other and offer some hope for control (even if small) during this uncertain time.

Share your creative thinking on managing your work – it can be client-facing or something you’ve tried with your staff.

We’ll highlight the best on our site and include an excerpt in our newsletter.

Here is an outline to follow:

Concisely describe the challenge (big or small, we’re interested in it)

Explain the solution – and make it easy to follow

Share how the solution impacted your work (even if only in a small way)

If you would like to contribute your ideas, please fill out this form.