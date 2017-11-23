Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Thanksgiving Google doodle turkey pardons itself & takes leave from any dinner traditions
“Unlike his domesticated brethren," writes Google, "the Turkey in today’s Doodle is taking flight…from the Thanksgiving table.”
Today’s Thanksgiving Google doodle is an animated image of a turkey taking leave for the holidays.
Google offered a quick bit of history around Thanksgiving, noting how the first meal 369 years ago was a feast celebrated between the Pilgrims and the Native American tribe of Wampanoag — and how Abe Lincoln made Thanksgiving a national holiday in 1863.
It also referenced the presidential tradition of pardoning turkeys for the last 28 years: “Though the pardoning of turkeys has been a presidential privilege since 1989, the Turkey in this Doodle has decided to pardon itself.”
According to www.WhiteHouseHistory.org, the first president to pardon a turkey was George H.W. Bush.
Here’s the fully animated image of today’s Google doodle that leads to a search for “Thanksgiving“:
Search Engine Land wishes all its readers a happy Thanksgiving filled with love and good food.
We're listening.
