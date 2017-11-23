Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Today’s Thanksgiving Google doodle is an animated image of a turkey taking leave for the holidays.

“Unlike his domesticated brethren, the Turkey in today’s Doodle is taking flight…from the Thanksgiving table,” writes Google on the Google Doodle blog.

Google offered a quick bit of history around Thanksgiving, noting how the first meal 369 years ago was a feast celebrated between the Pilgrims and the Native American tribe of Wampanoag — and how Abe Lincoln made Thanksgiving a national holiday in 1863.

It also referenced the presidential tradition of pardoning turkeys for the last 28 years: “Though the pardoning of turkeys has been a presidential privilege since 1989, the Turkey in this Doodle has decided to pardon itself.”

According to www.WhiteHouseHistory.org, the first president to pardon a turkey was George H.W. Bush.

Here’s the fully animated image of today’s Google doodle that leads to a search for “Thanksgiving“:

Search Engine Land wishes all its readers a happy Thanksgiving filled with love and good food.