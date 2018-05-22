Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Here it is – one of the most widely anticipated announcements in the search industry!

This year’s competition was one of the biggest yet, with the addition of several new categories to recognize a wider swath of the industry’s best work. Our panel of judges and Clutch.co, our partner in evaluating Agency of the Year honors had the monumental task of pouring over hundreds of data points, in-depth campaign case studies, innovative strategies and tactics, client references, thought-leadership pieces and research studies submitted from around the globe.

Year after year, the submissions from around the world continue to impress and raise the bar — it is truly an honor to have earned a nomination among this incredible field of applicants.

Congratulations to all of the individuals, agencies and internal brand teams that have been named to this year’s shortlist of finalists.

GRAND PRIX AWARDS

BEST OVERALL SEARCH MARKETING INITIATIVE — SEO & SEM

Blue Wheel Media for Monark Home

LYONSCG for Pharmaca

Milestone Inc. for The Don Cesar Hotel

Reprise for TIAA

Path Interactive for Orthology

BEST INTEGRATION OF SEARCH INTO CROSS-CHANNEL MARKETING

Back Azimuth for Absolut

DAC Group for TaxSlayer

Precis Digital for HBO Nordic

Wolfgang Digital for DID Electrical

Wolfgang Digital for Tesco Ireland

SEO & SEM CAMPAIGN AWARDS

BEST OVERALL SEO INITIATIVE — SMALL BUSINESS

Infront WebWorks for Del-Immune V

Living Online for HotCopper

Milestone Inc. for Horseshoe Bay Resort

Rocket Agency for Jamesons Strata Management

SUSO Digital (client name withheld)

BEST OVERALL SEM INITIATIVE — SMALL BUSINESS

AIS Media for Artisan Custom Closets

Croud for BRD

Docklin Digital for Skargards Hot Tubs

Foster Ideas for NFHS Network

TriMark Digital for Window World of Houston

BEST OVERALL SEO INITIATIVE — ENTERPRISE

AARP

Dreamscape Marketing for Beaches Recovery

Ignite Visibility for WeddingWire

MilliporeSigma

Path Interactive for Buoy

BEST OVERALL SEM INITIATIVE — ENTERPRISE

DAC Group for Bridgestone

PMX Agency for Fingerhut

Precis Digital for Cellbes

Rise Interactive for Follett Higher Education Group

Precis Digital for PriceRunner

BEST B2C SEM INITIATIVE – ENTERPRISE

Adobe Systems

iProspect for St-Hubert Rotisseries

Nina Hale for TRX Training

Precis Digital for Cellbes

Wolfgang Digital for iClothing

BEST ENTERPRISE SEM INITIATIVE – TRAVEL & LIFESTYLE

Acronym for Accor Luxury Hotels

Acronym (client name withheld)

Catalyst for Tauck

Mediahub for JetBlue

Merkle for CityPass

BEST RETAIL SEARCH MARKETING INITIATIVE — SEM

Precis Digital for Cellbes

Rise Interactive for Follett Hither Education

Wolfgang Digital for DID Electrical

Wolfgang Digital for iClothing

Wolfgang Digital for Littlewoods Ireland

BEST RETAIL SEARCH MARKETING INITIATIVE — SEO

Nebo Agency for Buy-Rite Beauty

The SEO Works for MexGrocer

SingleInterface for Pizza Hut

SingleInterface for Ford’s Digital Drive

Wolfgang Digital for Arctic Adventures

BEST LOCAL SEARCH MARKETING INITIATIVE — SEM

AIS Media for Artisan Custom Closets

Elite SEM for ShopKo

iProspect for St-Hubert Rotisseries

Jellyfish (client name withheld)

TENSHI Advertising for Local Moving

BEST LOCAL SEARCH MARKETING INITIATIVE — SEO

Brandmuscle for Sprint

Infront Webworks for Garden of the Gods Self Storage

Top Draw for JiffyLube Canada

SingleInterface for HDFC Bank

Path Interactive (client name withheld)

BEST MOBILE SEARCH MARKETING INITIATIVE — SEO

Infront WebWorks for Del-Immune V

Living Online for HotCopper

Milestone Inc. for Horseshoe Bay Resort

Rocket Agency for Jamesons Strata Management

SUSO Digital (client name withheld)

BEST B2B SEARCH MARKETING INITIATIVE – SEM

Caterpillar

Hanapin (client name withheld)

LSEO for Christie’s Spaces

Mediative (client name withheld)

MilliporeSigma

BEST B2B SEARCH MARKETING INITIATIVE – SEO

AIS Media for Thrive Thinking

Croud for Insureon

MilliporeSigma

Stone Temple Consulting for Arrow Electronics

Wpromote for 1-800Accountant

BEST SEARCH & SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETING INITIATIVE

FSC Interactive for University of Missouri Kansas City (UMKC) School of Nursing and Health Studies

Nebo for FLOR

Qiigo for Soccer Shots

TriMark Digital for KOHLER®Walk-In Bath

Wolfgang Digital for Tesco Ireland

TEAM & INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

BEST RESEARCH INITIATIVE – AGENCY OR INDIVIDUAL

360i – Voice Search Monitor

Catalyst – The Age of Amazon: Understanding the Search Marketing Opportunity

Stone Temple Consulting – Study Tests the Smarts of Top Digital Personal Assistants

BEST RESEARCH INITIATIVE – SOFTWARE TOOLS & PLATFORMS

Acquiso – Unlocking New SEM Performance Standards with Acquisio Turing™ Machine Learning

AdStage – AdStage Benchmarks: Google AdWords Costs Drop in 2017

Adthena – Adthena analyzes 40 million ads from over 260,000 advertisers for Google Shopping insights

SEARCH MARKETER OF THE YEAR — FEMALE

Sarah Dryden from Path Interactive

Carolyn Lyden from Call Rail

Heidi Smith from Marketing Mojo

Stephanie Wallace from Nebo Agency

Farah Sadiq from Acronym

SEARCH MARKETER OF THE YEAR — MALE

Ilya Cherepakhin from Acronym

Raymond Deschenes from AARP

Chris D’Onofrio from Mediacom

Kole Ogundipe from Croud

Simon Poulton from Wpromote

IN-HOUSE TEAM OF THE YEAR

Clearlink

HomeToGo GmbH

MilliporeSigma

BOUTIQUE AGENCY OF THE YEAR — SEM

Docklin Digital

FSC Interactive

SS Digital Media

BOUTIQUE AGENCY OF THE YEAR — SEO

Digital Third Coast

Kubix Digital

Victorious

LARGE AGENCY OF THE YEAR — SEM

Acronym

Elite SEM

Northern Commerce

Precis Digital

Rise Interactive

LARGE AGENCY OF THE YEAR — SEO

1SEO

Dreamscape Marketing

Stone Temple Consulting

Wolfgang Digital

Women’s Marketing

The winners will be announced during the awards ceremony and afterparty taking place during this year’s SMX Advanced conference, on June 12th at MoPOP in Seattle. All SMX attendees are invited to attend and take part in the search community celebration of the year. This year’s awards event will celebrate all of the community’s SEO rockstars and SEM superheroes in attendance – it’s an event you won’t want to miss!

