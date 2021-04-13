Hot off the press from this morning’s SMX Create keynote! As of today, the 2021 Search Engine Land Awards are officially OPEN for entries!

This is your once-a-year opportunity to take home the highest honor in search marketing — and now, it’s easier than ever for you to apply.

Say goodbye to mandatory metrics and campaign stats — simply send us an executive summary that showcases, in 750 words or less, the award-worthy work you and your team performed this past year. The story you choose to tell — and the data you choose to include — is up to you. The only requisite is that you “wow” the judges!

We’re also opening up new categories, including Boutique Agency of the Year for both SEM and SEO agencies — and Freelancer of the Year, designed to honor hard-working self-employed professionals. Click here to review the entire list of categories for this year’s event.

The entry period for the 7th Annual Search Engine Land Awards is open now until September 4. Don’t miss out. You and your team deserve this!

Get started now by creating your account. Have questions? Reach out to us at awards@searchengineland.com.

Best of luck! We look forward to your submission.