Search Engine Land’s SEO Periodic Table is a mainstay in the search marketing industry. The first Periodic Table of SEO debuted in 2011, and this year, on the Periodic Table’s 10th anniversary, we have on that we believe is better than ever.

Along with the traditional SEO success factors and list of search marketing toxins that you’ve come to know and expect, we’ve added a new Niches section to deep-dive into the individual characteristics of SEO in three industries: Local SEO, News/Publishing, and Ecommerce.

With this relaunched infographic, we offer both long-time SEOs and those new to the industry an overview of what’s essential when you’re looking to achieve success in SEO. It isn’t all about rankings, but it is about achieving positive results from greater visibility in search engines.

While SEO is indeed an art, it is also a science. We hope this refreshed graphic serves as an essential reference for your experiments.