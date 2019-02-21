The white paper or webinar content described below has been produced by one of our sponsors.

The Dummies Guide to Enterprise Customer Data Platforms demystifies in straightforward terms customer data platforms and how they can empower marketers – to leverage valuable data and handle the segmentation that will enable better, more efficiently targeted marketing. Learn to integrate data from all sources, segment a buyer profile, create optimal buyer models, and much more.

This guide from Arm Treasure Data:

Covers working with data that historically has been tough to unify.

Describes how marketers can control the data themselves without IT help.

Gives strategies for automation to reach buyers in optimal ways to make a brand loved by customers.

Visit Digital Marketing Depot to download your copy.