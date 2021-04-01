The Martech Replacement Survey
A lot has changed over the last year, but how has that affected the martech stack?
A lot of things have changed for over the last year, including of course for marketing and marketing ops teams. In a new survey conducted by Advanis for Sitecore, 80% of U.S. marketers said their responsibilities had significantly increased in the past year, against a backdrop of pressure from management, unrealistic deadlines, and sharp changes in strategy.
The survey revealed that marketers also feel pressured by changes in consumer behavior. Based on a sample of 1,000 consumers, the survey found that no less than 70% of consumers will leave a website if they can’t find what they want in a few clicks. It’s beyond doubt that assume that changes in buyer behavior have raised the pressure on B2B marketers too.
Martech is only one element in this picture, but it’s an important one. Digital transformation, which has become much more than a buzz phrase, has surely required many marketing teams to elevate their technology stack. That might mean leaning into solutions which can get up and running and deliver value quickly. It might mean accelerated innovation in the tech stack. Some companies might be under strict budget constraints, while others might have felt that 2020 was the year to bet the house.
We’d like to dig deeper into how the business environment over the last 12 months impacted martech decisions, but we need your help. Have you replaced any applications in your tech stack in the past year? Have you moved from homegrown legacy applications to commercial solutions (or vice versa)? And what impact have those changes had on your team?
Which brings us to the Martech Replacement Survey. It only takes three minutes to complete, and the results will help us all, as a community of martech users and martech watchers, to understand how what Microsoft’s Satya Nadella called “two years of digital transformation in two months” looks like over the whole of the last year.
