The white paper or webinar content described below has been produced by one of our sponsors.

Search marketers know the value of search queries varies drastically from query to query. Metrics such as conversion rate or revenue per click (RPC) help uncover valuable search terms. However, even with this information it is difficult to optimize Google Shopping campaigns down to the query level without a strong, standardized process for evaluating performance.

In this white paper, Omnitail shows you an easy yet extremely effective method for query segmentation across product listing ad channels.

First, the white paper looks at the customer decision process and the importance of segmenting queries by query type. Then, it explores how to identify valuable queries in a performance-based way using an n-gram analysis. Finally, you will learn how to segment campaigns to bid according to the value of queries using negative keywords.

Visit Digital Marketing Depot to download “N-Grams: The Path to Effective Keyword Targeting in Google Shopping.”