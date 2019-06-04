The team at Search Engine Land is incredibly excited to announce that our iconic Periodic Table of SEO Factors has been refreshed for 2019 in a major way. Already one of our most recognizable learning aids, the periodic table this year adds new elements and categories that speak to today’s emerging success factors.

The creation of the table represents the best of what Search Engine Land does, blending the expertise of our editors with the collective voice of the SEO community. Like in years past, we surveyed the Search Engine Land audience to gauge how our community viewed certain factors of SEO success. Then, with that data in hand, our editors weighed that feedback to come up with our list of elements and the weights we assign to each. Like anything of value built by a team, some things were easy to agree upon while others spurred lively debates. In the end, we came up with a list of SEO elements that we’re confident search marketers should be paying attention to (and in the case of The Toxins, avoiding at all costs).

We unveiled the table on Tuesday at SMX Advanced, along with some posters and stickers for those who happened to be here. But the digital version can be downloaded here.

On behalf of Ginny, Barry, Greg, Detlef, Jessica, Pamela and myself, thank you to the community for helping us improve this tool. And if we left out elements you think need to be considered, please let us know. The 2020 update will come sooner than you think.

About The Author Henry Powderly Henry Powderly is vice president of content for Third Door Media, publishers of Search Engine Land, Marketing Land and MarTech Today. With more than a decade in editorial leadership positions, he is responsible for content strategy and event programming for the organization.