The white paper or webinar content described below has been produced by one of our sponsors.

Determining a marketing budget can be frustrating. Are you investing enough? Are your marketing dollars being applied in the most efficient way? How do you know if what you’re doing is working?

Lou Covey, principal of Footwasher Media Agency, has decades of experience helping clients hit that marketing budget “sweet spot.” In this Agency Perspective from SharpSpring, he shares two simple equations that can take a lot of the guesswork out of the budgeting process. Get it now to learn:

how to use these equations for your own marketing efforts.

why it’s important to factor in more than just expenditures.

how much you should be spending to ensure steady growth.

Visit Digital Marketing Depot to download “The Secret Formula for a Marketing Budget.”