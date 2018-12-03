The white paper or webinar content described below has been produced by one of our sponsors.

Local search is a broad field that’s constantly growing and changing, challenging marketers to keep up. No matter what kind of company they work for, today’s marketers need both the big picture — relating to customers in the real world — as well as little details like questions submitted on a Google Knowledge Panel.

And there’s more competition than ever, placing more pressure on local marketers to drive business results.

A new industry report from Moz will help you understand the trends, thoughts, and biggest challenges shaping your work in local SEO. Visit Digital Marketing Depot to download “The State of Local SEO Industry Report: Insights for 2019.”