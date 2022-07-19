Opinions expressed in this article are those of the sponsor. Search Engine Land neither confirms nor disputes any of the conclusions presented below.

Consumer privacy regulation and the death of the third-party cookie are impacting virtually every industry and every facet of the digital marketing and advertising ecosystem.

While the push for privacy is forcing companies to rethink how they collect and utilize data to orchestrate customer experiences, it’s also opening up new opportunities to differentiate their brand and transform their relationships with customers.

The companies that will thrive on the other side of this seismic shift aren’t taking a passive, “wait-and-see” approach. They’re executing against a third-party data deprecation playbook right now.

Download this e-book to learn how you can successfully navigate the ongoing changes in the privacy-first era. You’ll discover:

The four tools you need in your third-party data deprecation playbook.

How a customer data platform (CDP) enables you to execute the playbook.

What companies like VF Corporation, HEINEKEN USA, and others are doing to make the transition now.

