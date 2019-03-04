Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Sign up for our NEW daily brief, your #1 source for need-to-know search marketing news.

Last week, we shared with you 10 great reasons why you should attend SMX® Advanced, June 3-5 in Seattle — and I could sling another ten at you today. But instead, I’m going to let some of your peers do the talking…

So there you have it. If you want expert-led discussions on the SEO and SEM topics that matter most to your company, advanced techniques that will help drive awareness and conversions, and a chance to connect with the best and brightest search marketers on the planet, come to SMX Advanced.

Don’t wait. Super Early Bird rates (up to $900 off on-site prices) expire March 16. Register now!

Psst… Attend with your team for an unforgettable team-building opportunity and even more savings! Sorry, promo code cannot be combined with team rates.

Opinions expressed in this article are those of the guest author and not necessarily Search Engine Land. Staff authors are listed here.