Kickoff Keynote: The Rise of Digital Commerce Marketing Is Reshaping Search Marketing

Digital commerce is hot and it’s being driven by advertising and organic optimization across third-party platforms like Amazon and Walmart, search engines Google and Bing, and social media sites, including Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest.

Search Engine Land Editor-in-Chief, Ginny Marvin, and Dana Tan, Global SEO Manager at Under Armour will bring the digital commerce marketing landscape to life with presentations and data including:

Marketing Land’s Digital Commerce Advertising Survey that shows just how marketers are spending on platforms like Amazon. You’ll gain an invaluable overview of where we are now and actionable insights to prepare for what’s next.

that shows just how marketers are spending on platforms like Amazon. You’ll gain an invaluable overview of where we are now and actionable insights to prepare for what’s next. The 2020 Periodic Table of Digital Commerce Marketing , a new tool from Search Engine Land that you’ll use to navigate the many elements of marketing products online. This must-have resource will empower you to create compelling digital commerce campaigns and optimize existing ones.

, a new tool from Search Engine Land that you’ll use to navigate the many elements of marketing products online. This must-have resource will empower you to create compelling digital commerce campaigns and optimize existing ones. Explore the intersection of SEO, PPC, and social media to increase digital commerce results during this candid, fireside chat with Dana Tan, Global SEO Manager at Under Armour. Hear first-hand from a marketing leader who’s responsible for driving results at this iconic global brand.

Three Lanes, No Limits: SEO, SEM/PPC, & Digital Commerce Marketing

The Search Engine Land experts built this year’s agenda in three lanes: SEO, SEM/PPC, and digital commerce marketing (new!). All 85+ sessions fit into one of these lanes. Customize your experience based on your learning objectives: Dive deep into one or cross-train on all three — it’s your choice, and there’s plenty to choose from with up to seven concurrent tracks running unique, expert-led sessions.

Take a look at all of the lanes and sessions in store…

Lane #1: SEO

There’s much more to effective SEO today than modifying H1s and meta tags. The advent and adoption of machine learning and artificial intelligence, infinite algorithm updates, and no-click SERPs means you have to continuously train to stay ahead of the curve.

We’ve got you covered with tactic-rich SEO sessions that tackle everything from site speed to new NoFollow rules, JavaScript, Semantic HTML5, voice search, AnswerBox, Google My Business, and so much more:

Site Speed Is A Crucial Ranking Factor. Here’s What You Need To Know, with Jessica Bowman – Owner, SEO In-house, Editor at Large, Search Engine Land

Future-Proof Your Sites For Google Core Updates, with Mordy Oberstein – Rank Ranger, CMO and Lily Ray – Path Interactive, Director, SEO

In-house SEO Strategy: From Big Picture To Implementation, with Masaki Okazawa – AutoZone, SEO Specialist

The New NoFollow And Snippet Rules, with Patrick Stox – IBM, SEO Specialist – Search Engine Land Contributor

The New NoFollow And Snippet Rules, with Patrick Stox – IBM, SEO Specialist – Search Engine Land Contributor Improving Relationships between SEO and Web Developers, with Jenny Jiang – Autodesk, SEO Developer

Behind The Scenes With Google Search Console And Bing Webmaster Tools, with Sandhya Guntreddy – Microsoft, Principal Program Manager and Daniel Waisberg – Google, Search Advocate

Google BERT: What SEOs and Marketers Need to Know, with Dawn Anderson – Move It Marketing / Manchester Metropolitan University, International SEO Consultant / Director / Lecturer

Solving Complex JavaScript Issues And Leveraging Semantic HTML5, with Russ Jeffery – Duda, Director of Strategic Integrations

Revisiting Google’s Quality Raters Guidelines, with Jennifer Slegg – The SEM Post, Editor

Optimizing For Voice Search: How Brands And Agencies Are Seeing Real Results, with Sathya Krishnamurthy – Milestone Inc., VP of Product and Sam Ruchlewicz – Warschawski, Vice President – Digital Strategy & Analytics

How Link Building Has Changed: What You Need To Do Now, with Jim Boykin – Internet Marketing Ninjas, CEO, SEO, and Founder

Leveraging Schema And Structured Data For Maximum Effect, with Cata Milos – Microsoft, Principal Program Manager

Ranking In AnswerBox/People Also Ask

What SEOs Need To Know About Changes To Its Crawling Directives And The New Evergreen GoogleBot, with Fabrice Canel – Bing, Principal Program Manager

UX And E-A-T, More Connected Than You Think, with Shari Thurow – Omni Marketing Interactive, Founder & SEO Director

Google My Business: Optimizing Images, Content And Q&A For Ranking Visibility And Engagement, with Greg Gifford – SearchLab Chicago, Vice President of Search and Niki Mosier – Two Octobers, Sr. SEO Manager and SEO Practice Lead

What’s Next For Maps? What Search Marketers Need To Know, with Damian Rollison – Brandify, VP Product Strategy and Conrad Saam – Mockingbird, President

Video And YouTube In Google Search: It’s A Really Big Deal, with Joey Daoud – New Territory Media, CEO and Aleyda Solis – Orainti, International SEO Consultant

What Does “Great” Content Really Mean? And How Do You Create It, with Stoney deGeyter – The Karcher Group , VP Search & Advertising and Ashley Segura – TopHatRank, VP of Operations

Bonus! These SEO track sessions were designed with collaborative, cross-departmental teams in mind:

SEO and SEM teams: Why Sharing Your Data Matters

Making Your Case For More Budget, New Tests: How To Communicate What Matters And Get Buy-In, with Khalid Saleh – Invesp, CEO

Experts Tips For Creating Killer Cross-Channel Reports, with Benu Aggarwal – Milestone, INC, President

Lane #2: SEM/PPC

The paid search landscape changes every day. Emergent platforms take center stage while others sunset. New ad formats roll out. Best practices evolve. SMX West features SEM and PPC sessions that deliver proven tactics that can help you succeed with Facebook campaign optimization, advanced LinkedIn Ads, writing compelling ad copy, and beyond:

Why And How To Run Top-Of-Funnel (Search) Campaigns: KPIs, Expectations, with Amy Bishop – Cultivative, LLC, Owner – Search Engine Land Contributor

The Art Of Structuring Campaigns, with Frederick Vallaeys – Optmyzr, Inc., CEO

Conversion Rate Optimization Tips From The Pros, with Stoney deGeyter – The Karcher Group, VP Search & Advertising and Jeremy Epperson – Conversion Guides, Growth Consultant and Startup Advisor

How To Optimize Facebook Campaigns That Deliver Qualified Leads, with Julia Vyse – Vizeum, Digital Media Manager

Ad Testing In An Automation World, with Michael Crimmins – Firmidable, Digital Manager

How To Manage And Optimize B2B PPC Accounts, with Robert Brady – Righteous Marketing, Founder and Tim Jensen – Clix Marketing, Campaign Manager

Genius-level Microsoft Ads, Google Ads Optimization, with Mark Irvine – WordStream, Senior Data Scientist, with Frederick Vallaeys – Optmyzr, Inc., CEO

LinkedIn Ads: Advanced Strategies and Tactics for B2B, with Michelle Morgan – Clix Marketing, Director of Client Services

How to Hack Your Customer Journey Through Behavioral Economics for the Customer Journey, with Justin Freid – CMI/Compas, EVP, Growth and Innovation

Deep Dive Into Data Flow, with Aaron Levy – Tinuiti, Director, SEM

Automation: How To Push Forward; When To Push Back, with Natalie Barreda – T-Mobile, Sr. Manager, Media and Andrew Goodman – Page Zero Media, President

Getting Reports Right, with Samantha Barnes – Bounteous, Inc, Associate Director of Data Analytics and Abigail Matchett – Bounteous, Manager, Analytics & Insight

Optimizing Your Day, Optimizing Your Month – Roadmap Of What You Look At When, with Robert Brady – Righteous Marketing, Founder

How To Understand and Beat Your Competitors, with Ayat Shukairy – Invesp, Co-founder, CCO and Purna Virji – Microsoft, Senior Manager, Global Engagement

Tactical Tips For Creating More Persuasive Ads, with Brad Geddes – AdAlysis Co-Founder – SMX Programming Team member

SEM/PPC Roundtable, with Robert Brady – Righteous Marketing, Founder, Aaron Levy – Tinuiti, Director, SEM, and Purna Virji – Microsoft, Senior Manager, Global Engagement

Entities: The Single Most Important Concept In Search, with Dave Davies – Beanstalk Internet Marketing, CEO

Lane #3: Digital Commerce Marketing (new!)

Marketers who sell or promote products online are increasingly turning to Amazon, Esty, Shopify, and Jet, in addition to Google, Microsoft, Facebook, and Pinterest, to reach new customers. But leveraging these platforms is only half the battle: The key to driving remarkable revenue growth in this dynamic online retail environment is digital commerce marketing. Join industry experts for two days of in-depth digital commerce marketing sessions, including:

Shopping Actions, Structure, Bids & Formats: How To Get The Most From Google Shopping Ads, with Kirk Williams – ZATO, Owner

Driving Profitable Sales With Amazon Search Ads, with Kaitlin McGrew – PMG Digital Agency, Senior SEM Manager

Optimizing for Seasonality: How to Sell More in Your Peak Periods, with Michelle Stinson Ross – Apogee Results, Marketing Operations Director

SEO For E-commerce Category, Product Detail Pages, with Jill Kocher Brown – JumpFly, Director of SEO and Tony Verre – The Integer Group, VP of eCommerce

Selling With Video, with Joe Martinez – Clix Marketing, Director of Client Strategy

Tackling Rising CPAs On Facebook And Instagram, with Madeline Fitzgerald – 3Q Digital, Sr. Strategy Development Manager

Social Commerce Beyond Facebook: Drive Sales With Snap, Pinterest And Other Channels, with Duane Brown – Take Some Risk Inc., Founder & Head of Strategy

When Your Inventory Changes: SEO Tips For Changing Product Pages, with Arsen Rabinovich – TopHatRank.com LLC, Director of SEO / Founder and Aleyda Solis – Orainti, International SEO Consultant

Multi-Channel Attribution And Reporting For Digital Commerce, with Tom Affinito – Kenshoo, Vice President, Corporate Development and Colleen Harris – CDK Global, Product Manager for Business Intelligence

Future-Forward Tactics For Digital Commerce

Scaling Google’s Latest Discovery Ad Formats

How Brands Can Stand Out And Sell More

Need Answers? Attend The Clinics

Bring your burning questions to a panel of experts ready with answers and advice. These 100% Q&A clinics are your chance to speak directly and openly with the experts you know and trust. No presentations. No PowerPoints. No agenda other than to answer your case-by-case questions. So raise your hand, take the mic, and ask away. Our panelists will take turns sharing their opinions and advice. Here are the clinic topics coming to SMX West:

SEO Site Clinic

Amazon SEO Clinic

Google Analytics Clinic

Technical SEO For Digital Commerce Clinic

SEM/PPC Clinic

Content Marketing & Optimization Clinic

Landing Page Clinic

Solutions Track, SMX Theater, & Expo Hall

All of the sessions you’ve read about so far are “editorial sessions,” created by the experts at Search Engine Land. Speakers are hand-selected because of their authority on a given topic. No one bought their way onto a panel.

But sponsors and exhibitors — like LongtailUX, Instapage, Bruce Clay Inc., Page One Power, ClickCease, Internet Marketing Ninjas, and Exults — have great information to share. That’s why we provide three places for you to learn from them: the Solutions Track, the SMX Theater, and the Expo Hall.

The Solutions Track features full-length sessions including client case studies, actionable tactics, and practical advice; the SMX Theater is home to bite-sized presentations like product demos and tutorials. Presenting sponsors know they’re competing with our editorial sessions for your attention, so they’re highly motivated to deliver valuable information and insights. And of course, the Expo Hall is your one-stop-shop to quickly and efficiently evaluate products and solutions that can help streamline your marketing efforts.

Stay tuned for a closer look at the companies exhibiting and presenting in San Jose!

Meet Others Just Like You

SMX West brings together some of the most accomplished marketers in the world. You’ll share stories, exchange advice, and talk shop during meals, refreshment breaks, and the Expo Hall Reception. Growing your professional network has never been easier! And don’t forget to submit a request to join our SMX Facebook Group once you register. You’ll be able to chat with fellow attendees before, during, and after the conference.

SMX Highlights: 30 Ideas In 30 Minutes

Wrap things up with a recap of some of the most fascinating takeaways from SMX West. This entertaining and highly-informative closing session features a handful of our speakers sharing their top ideas, tips, and techniques to remember as you return to the office and implement the knowledge you gained at the show.

What’s Better Than All That Search Marketing? MORE Search Marketing

Hungry for more? SMX Workshops were designed for overachievers like you. Tack an extra day of learning onto your itinerary and attend one of six full-day workshops on Friday, February 21. These expert-led training seminars are the perfect way to drill down into a specific search marketing topic and round out an exceptional few days of learning. Topics include:

Workshops include breakfast, hot lunch, and refreshments. Bundle your workshop with an All Access pass for maximum value and enjoy $450 off on-site rates.

Don’t Take Our Word For It…

You’ve just read more than 2,000 words on what you’ll get at SMX West and why it’s a worthy investment for your company and your career. Now, check out what some of our past attendees have to say about their SMX experiences:

